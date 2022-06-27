We've known for some time that the beloved character would be heading back to Ramsay Street ahead of the Australian soap's finale . And it looks like he'll prove to be a strong support for a number of residents in the wake of recent traumatic events.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are thrilled to see Harold; and as they struggle to know how to help a grieving Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), he is able to provide some comfort to the young widow.

It's only been a few weeks since Mackenzie's new husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) tragically passed away after a failed lung transplant, and viewers will see her hiding her pain over the loss as she clashes with protective father Grant (Paul Mercurio).

When Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) discovers more videos from Hendrix that are meant for his beloved wife, Grant continues to intervene.

But later, Harold recognises Mackenzie's despair and shares with her his own journey through grief. His words get through to her, and she finds a new strength that had previously seemed impossible.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, it's not just Mackenzie that Harold will be getting to know in Erinsborough, as Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) confides in him over the engagement of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Harold doesn't seem too happy about the news, and tells Zara that while he won't be trying to break the couple up, he will be doing some digging. He then quizzes Zara's mother Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) about Mel, who speaks up for her despite her own feelings on the situation.

Will this be enough to sway Harold? It's too early to tell - but it's great to hear that he'll be fitting right back into the community. With his name still remaining very much involved in Erinsborough thanks to Harold's café, which is now being run by Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), fans will be looking forward to seeing the stalwart back where he belongs.

His homecoming arrives as Neighbours prepares to air its final episodes on 1st August, where several other former cast members will be reappearing.

Read more:

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.