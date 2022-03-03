The Australian soap was forced to make the decision after Channel 5 pulled out as its UK broadcasting partner last month, with attempts to find an alternative partner proving futile.

Neighbours has confirmed that it will cease production in June this year, after 37 years on the air.

Now a spokesperson has said that the show will be "rested", although there's currently no indication that it will be returning any time in the near future.

"It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," a statement read.

"Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show."

The statement also praised the overwhelming love and support that it had received from audiences since the news first came out, and went on to celebrate the show's history and legacy.

"The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along the way," it read.

"But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.”

Reports have suggested that the production company is working hard on making the final weeks of the show ones to remember, with original cast member Peter O’Brien rumoured to be returning as Shane Ramsay and Ian Smith already confirmed to reprise his legendary role as Harold Bishop.

The news of the cancellation comes despite numerous fan campaigns to save it – including a petition which at the time of writing has received over 62,000 signatures and a #SaveNeighbours hashtag on social media.

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm.