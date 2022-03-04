Neighbours producer confirms he "has a vision" for final episode

Channel 5 recently announced that it would no longer be airing the show beyond the summer. The broadcaster will continue to focus on creating original drama series instead, such as Jill Halfpenny thriller The Holiday , and recent Sheridan Smith drama The Teacher .

As fans come to grips with the news that beloved Australian soap Neighbours will be coming to an end this summer, they can at least look forward to a joyous finale to celebrate its 37-year long run, executive producer Jason Herbison has confirmed.

The cancellation became official on Thursday (3rd March), despite fans petitioning to save the soap from being axed.

Neighbours executive producer Herbison addressed the show ending permanently, and shared details about the finale – which will be a celebratory send-off, rather than mired in tragedy.

"Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene. I would never, ever blow it up," he told TV Tonight.

"The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future."

Herbison added that he had "a vision for the finale", although it could be subject to change before the episode is set to air in June.

As for the return of Ramsay street favourites – the producer hasn't ruled out Kylie Minogue making a comeback. The pop star played Charlene between 1986 and 1988, during which time she married Jason Donavon's Scott.

"I'm doing everything you'd expect me to be doing [to get Kylie back]!" he continued. "One of my great joys has been to bring back many former characters in recent years, which is something the show seemed reluctant to do prior. So I'm definitely hoping some of these faces return along with others we haven't been able to lure back until now."

He added: "I feel very strongly that the end must equally be a celebration of the current cast. Karl, Susan, Toadie and Paul have earned a very rightful place, front and centre."

We already know that Ian Smith will be back to reprise his role as Harold Bishop, as confirmed by Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy.

The soap opera follows the tumultuous lives of residents on the fictional Ramsay Street, and has been pivotal in launching the careers of many A-listers; Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie all made their acting debuts on the show.