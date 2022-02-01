She’s also currently leading the cast of Channel 5 thriller The Teacher , which revolves around educator Jenna (Smith) whose life unravels when she is accused of sleeping with one of her 15-year-old students called Kyle (Samuel Bottomley).

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Sheridan Smith, who recently impressed with her performance in BBC’s Four Lives and is set to star in upcoming ITV drama No Return.

Despite having no memory of the night due to being black out drunk, Jenna isn’t so sure Kyle is telling the truth and sets out to prove her innocence. Did she do the unthinkable? Or is he lying? And if so, why?

There are plenty of familiar faces joining Smith and Bottomley in the cast of Channel 5's The Teacher including Karen Henthorn (The Trouble with Maggie) in the role of DI Sowerby and Sarah-Jane Potts (Casualty) as Kyle's mother, Mary.

Read on to find out who else you can expect to see in the new series and what other shows they've appeared in.

The Teacher cast: who stars in Channel 5 drama alongside Sheridan Smith?

Sheridan Smith plays Jenna

Who is Jenna? Jenna is a high school English teacher who, despite her troubled personal life, is an excellent educator who gets the best out of her students and is held in high esteem by the headmaster. Her mum died 20 years ago, a tragedy which continues to weigh heavily on her, and she has a difficult relationship with her father. Jenna uses alcohol and sex in an attempt to suppress her low spirits.

Jenna's pupils aren't afraid to tease her about her regular trips to local club Lazarus, but she is more than capable of holding her own. Her life is turned on its head when a student alleges that the pair had sex following an encounter on one of her nights out.

Where have I seen Sheridan Smith before? You'll recognise Sheridan Smith from Four Lives, Cleaning Up, The Moorside, Cilla, Mrs Biggs, Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures, Gavin & Stacey, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and more.

Samuel Bottomley plays Kyle

Who is Kyle? Kyle is a quietly confident 15-year-old student who alleges that Jenna had sex with him. He comes from a low income background and is part of the school's scholarship programme. He is teased by classmate Izzy for being from "the wrong side of the tracks".

Where have I seen Samuel Bottomley before? Samuel Bottomley has appeared in BBC comedy Ladhood, dark comedy film Get Duked!, Channel 4 comedy-drama Ackley Bridge and ITV period drama Jericho.

Karen Henthorn plays DI Sowerby

Who is DI Sowerby? DI Sowerby is the police officer leading the investigation into Kyle's allegation against Jenna. She adopts a no-nonsense, straight-talking approach to her job.

Where have I seen Karen Henthorn before? Karen Henthorn's CV includes ITV police thriller Viewpoint, ITV comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Cecilia Noble plays Pauline

Who is Pauline? Pauline is one of Jenna's colleagues and her closest ally at work. She is a kind and generous person who always tries to see the good in people, and she always defends Jenna when others are quick to criticise and judge.

Where have I seen Cecilia Noble before? Cecilia Noble has appeared in Silent Witness, Steve McQueen's Small Axe, BBC drama Undercover, The Bill and more.

Kelvin Fletcher plays Jack

Who is Jack? Jack also teaches at the same school as Jenna. He is married but enjoys flirting with her, which raises a few eyebrows, and there are a couple of occasions when the pair come close to taking their playful relationship to the next level.

Where have I seen Kelvin Fletcher before? Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale from 1996 - 2016. He won the 2019 season of Strictly Come Dancing with Motsi Mabuse and appeared in an episode of Death in Paradise last year.

Sharon Rooney plays Nina

Who is Nina? Nina is another of Jenna's colleagues. She disapproves of her lifestyle and approach to teaching, which she makes clear at every given opportunity. She is desperate to snap up the Head of English role, but the headmaster thinks Jenna would be a better fit, which fuels her dislike further.

Where have I seen Sharon Rooney before? Sharon Rooney starred as Rae in Channel 4 sitcom My Mad Fat Diary. Her other TV credits include Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, Channel 4 police procedural No Offence, BBC crime drama The Capture and ITV comedy-drama Finding Alice.

David Fleeshman plays Roger

Who is Roger? Roger is Jenna's father. He's a former headmaster and is highly regarded by those in the teaching community, including Jenna's boss. To say Roger's relationship with Jenna is strained is an understatement, as the above image conveys. He is highly critical of her lifestyle and voices his disappointment whenever they spend time together.

Where have I seen David Fleeshman before? David Fleeshman's CV includes ITV police procedural Trial and Retribution, Coronation Street, ITV period drama Heartbeat, BBC drama All the Small Things and Emmerdale, to name just a few.

Sarah-Jane Potts plays Mary

Who is Mary? Mary is Kyle's mum. She is horrified when she discovers what allegedly happened between Jenna and her son. She doesn't have much money to her name, but does the best that she can for her boy.

Where have I seen Sarah-Jane Potts before? Sarah-Jane Potts appeared in Channel 4 comedy-drama Sugar Rush, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Holby City, Gracepoint and Netflix's Zero Chill.

Tillie Amartey plays Izzy

Who is Izzy? Izzy is one of the pupils in Kyle's year and Nina's daughter. She's head of the popular crowd and enjoys teasing Bottomley's character whenever she can.

Where have I seen Tillie Amartey before? Tillie Amartey appeared in Almost Never, a CBBC comedy-drama about the trials and tribulations of a fictional boyband.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Brian

Who is Brian? Brian is the new man in Pauline's life. She wants him to move in with her but when she suggests it, he becomes distant.

Where have I seen Ian-Puleston-Davies before? Ian-Puleston-Davies has appeared in Viewpoint, Batman prequel series Pennyworth, Sky Atlantic crime drama Tin Star, ITV true-crime series A Confession, ITV detective series Marcella, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, plus many more.

Anil Desai plays Ken

Who is Ken? Ken is the headmaster at the school which Jenna teaches at and a big admirer of her father Roger. He also thinks highly of Jenna's style of teaching and encourages her to apply for the Head of English role.

Where have I seen Anil Desai before? Anil Desai appeared in British sketch comedy Goodness Gracious Me with Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal and Nina Wadia, among others. He also appeared briefly in The Bill and Doctors.

Reuben Johnson plays Sean

Who is Sean? Sean is Jenna's ex-boyfriend. He still talks to her dad every now and again, and reaches out to offer Jenna support following Kyle's allegation.

Where have I seen Reuben Johnson before? Reuben Johnson's CV includes Sky drama Cobra, Doctor Who, Doctors and BBC drama Prisoners' Wives.

Karen Bryson plays Ava

Who is Ava? Ava is Jenna's lawyer. She is a calm, level-headed presence in the face of her client's panic. She advises Jenna to the best of her abilities but knows that ultimately, it is Jenna who will decide how she fights this battle.

Where have I seen Karen Bryson before? Karen Bryson's credits include sitcom Matchmakers, thriller White Wall, police procedural Bulletproof, BBC drama MotherFatherSon, Netflix's Safe, crime drama Cuffs, Shameless and Jed Mercurio's Bodies.

Yemisi Oyinloye plays Denise

Who is Denise? Jenna contacts Denise in the hope that she will be able to help her solve the central mystery.

What have I seen Yemisi Oyinloye before? Yemisi Oyinloye has appeared in Emmerdale, Cold Feet, Cobra, Doctors, Casualty and ITV thriller Bancroft.

Matt Devere plays Jojo

Who is Jojo? Jojo is a bouncer at the club where Jenna was caught with Kyle on CCTV. She hopes that he will be able to help her figure out what really happened.

What have I seen Matt Devere before? Matt Devere has appeared in Netflix's SAS: Red Notice, The Witcher and Robin Hood.

Harry Hepple plays Gabriel

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel is the deputy head at a school that Jenna previously taught at. She hopes that he will be able to help her with her enquiries.

What else have I seen Harry Hepple in? Harry Hepple has appeared in BBC sitcom Boy Meets Girl, Holby City and Doctors.

Aaronveer Dhillon plays Adnan

Who is Adnan? Adnan is Kyle’s classmate and friend.

What else have I seen Aaronveer Dhillon in? The Teacher appears to be his first TV credit.

The Teacher launched on Channel 5 on Monday 31st January at 9pm with all four episodes being stripped across the week.

