Gavin & Stacey star on another series: “We’d all do it if there was one”

Since Gavin & Stacey returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, fans have been desperately hoping for confirmation of a fourth, full series of the BBC sitcom – if only to resolve that tantalising cliffhanger. While there’s no official news just yet, Melanie Walters has said that the whole cast would certainly be back if the show is renewed.

Walters, who played Gwen in James Corden and Ruth Jones’ hit comedy, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that there are currently no concrete plans for another Gavin & Stacey series, however she would love to return to the BBC show.

“There are no plans that I know of at all,” she said. “All I can say is that I’d love to play Gwen again. I think we’d all do it if there was one – I’m sure.

“I can’t speak for other people, but I’m sure we would. But no plans at all.”

The Welsh actress, who currently stars as Gran in CBeebies’ adaptation of Biff & Chip, admitted she was initially “quite apprehensive” about returning to Gavin & Stacey for the 2019 Christmas special.

“I think we were quite apprehensive in the sense that we hadn’t seen each other for such a long time,” she said. “But it was one of those things that when we went into Soho House, where we had the reading, we went in and within minutes it was like we had only seen each other the other day.

“It was like a long lost family. We all got back together,” she added. “It was one of the best filming sequences of Gavin & Stacey. It really was, it was the best one. We got on so so well, it was delightful. It was just unbelievably brilliant.”