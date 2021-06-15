Exclusive – CBeebies debuts first look at series based on Biff and Chip children’s books

Beloved children’s book series Biff & Chip is heading to screens as a new live-action series on CBeebies – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look.

Based on the Oxford Reading Tree Books, the series will bring us the fun adventures of twins Biff (Tilly Kaye) and Chip (George Robinson) alongside their inquisitive little brother Kipper (Freddie James) and pet dog Floppy.

Also joining the trio will be their parents Mr Robinson (Jack Wilkinson) and Mrs Robinson (Kellie Shirley) alongside next door neighbours Mr Page (Des Yankson) and Mrs Page (Shauna Shim).

Melanie Walters (Gavin and Stacey) will also appear as the fun-loving, energetic and at times mischievous Gran.

Biff, Chip and Kipper were created in 1986 by author Roderick Hunt and illustrator Alex Brychta. Since then, hundreds of stories have been published, read by 30 million children around the world.

Taking inspiration from the books, the new Biff & Chip series will include storylines written exclusively for the show and will see the title characters making up games, solving problems, creating make believe worlds in their homes, playing in the park and having fun with their best friends Wilf (Inathi Rozani) and Wilma Page (Dorothy Peters-Lowe).

Filming in the North West at various locations across Warrington and Urmston, Biff & Chip will air this autumn on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

