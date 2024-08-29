Distracted by her affair, Dani fails to notice when one of the students in her care goes missing – leading to their tragic death.

After she is forced to lie about her whereabouts, the truth comes out, causing Dani not only to face a crisis in her marriage, but also a police investigation. As things spiral out of control, we hear that another body has been found...

Will Mellor and Kara Tointon in The Teacher. Channel 5

Tointon is joined in the cast by Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Emmett J Scanlan (Kin) as Tim, while the rest of the cast includes Joni Morris, Forrest Bothwell, Cal O’Driscoll, Ebby O’Toole-Acheampong, Lila Coleman, Gwynne McElveen and Niamh McCann.

The first season of The Teacher, which saw Smith play Jenna Garvey, a teacher accused of having sex with a 15-year-old pupil, became the top drama launch on My5, gaining 6.3m streams.

When the new season was first announced, Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer for the UK at Paramount, said in a statement: "This is another gripping and exciting story evolved from The Teacher, which was a huge success for the channel.

"We have an incredibly talented cast on board, and I can't wait for them to bring this story to life."

The Teacher season 2 will air from Monday 9th September to Thursday 12th September at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream on My5.

The Teacher season 2 will air from Monday 9th September to Thursday 12th September at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream on My5.