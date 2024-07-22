He will then also travel to Lincolnshire, West Sussex and Cornwall to meet three more subpostmasters, exploring their financial losses but also how they are coping with their emotions, trying to move on and finding support in unexpected ways.

Mellor said in a statement: "I feel a real affinity with these families, so it was a privilege to hear their stories for this documentary and podcast.

"What shocked me most after meeting so many subpostmasters is just how far the impact and trauma has spread – the effect it's had on people's health, their children, and their whole communities has been massive."

Will Mellor in Surviving the Post Office. BBC

Castleton tells Mellor in Surviving the Post Office: "I do have an anger at what happened, but I don't want to suffer for the rest of my life. I want to live a bit more and enjoy my life and the kids deserve to have their dad back fully."

The documentary will air tonight, Monday 22nd July, at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while the podcast series is already available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

Surviving the Post Office isn't the only documentary about the scandal on the way following the ITV drama's release.

Later this year, ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact will reveal the effect the four-part series has had on the lives of the subpostmasters it featured, and provide an insight into their ongoing struggle for justice and financial redress.

Producer of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Patrick Spence, previously told RadioTimes.com that while he couldn't imagine a sequel drama being made, he did think there was "an amazing documentary that could be made about this whole story and what's happened since".

Surviving the Post Office will air at 8:30pm on Monday 22nd July on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.