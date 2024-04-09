Mr Bates vs The Post Office won’t get sequel: “There’s a documentary to be made”

Since then, legislation has been passed by Parliament in an attempt to address the injustice, and plenty of other developments have ensued.

When it arrived at the start of this year, Mr Bates vs The Post Office became an immediate mega-success for ITV, not only drawing in huge numbers of viewers but also starting a further conversation surrounding the Post Office scandal.

But would the team behind the drama consider continuing the story and dramatising these events, either in a second season or some form of sequel series?

RadioTimes.com set out to find out just that, speaking with producer Patrick Spence after the team behind the show were named the winners of this year’s TV 100.

When asked whether he would consider returning to the story in another drama, Spence said: “No. No, I don’t think so. I think there’s a documentary to be made.

“I hope they’ll do one of those Radio 4 things where they get the team together 10 years later and talk about making the show. But I think the role of drama in this is done.

“I certainly wouldn’t be interested in going back and telling this story again, because I think it’s up to other people now to carry the baton. But I think there’s an amazing documentary that could be made about this whole story and what’s happened since.”

He continued: “Alan [Bates] and Suzanne are going off to Necker Island as guests of Richard Branson. Alan was asked at one point, ‘What do you want out of this?’ and he listed all the things that he felt the Post Office and the Government should do.

“And then at the end, just flippantly, he said, ‘And if Richard Branson wants to give me a holiday because I can’t afford one, that would be great.’

“And within an hour, I think, Virgin had been in touch and said, ‘We’d like you to be our guest on Necker Island.’ So, we told Alan we’re coming with him with a camera crew to film a documentary, which we obviously won’t.

“But no, I don’t think there’s a role for a follow-up drama. I think there’s a role for a follow-up documentary, but I think now it’s up to the Government, and I think it’s up to the Post Office, and it’s up to Fujitsu to finish this story.”

Meanwhile, when asked the same question, writer Gwyneth Hughes concurred, saying: “I think it would be hard to produce another drama because they just take too long.

“But yes, there’s plenty to go at for documentary teams. I mean, there’s stories falling out of the sky on this.”

