The Teacher season 2 air date confirmed for follow-up to Sheridan Smith drama
Kara Tointon takes over from Smith in this equally tense-sounding sequel.
Channel 5's The Teacher saw Sheridan Smith step into the shoes of a teacher accused of sleeping with one of her students after a night out.
Now, the drama is getting a sequel, with EastEnders actress Kara Tointon at the helm this time.
Channel 5 has confirmed the follow-up will begin airing on Monday 9th September at 9pm, with episodes arriving each night that week until the finale airs on Thursday 12th.
The announcement comes after the broadcaster released some first-look images teasing what's in store for Tointon's Dani Osborne.
Spoiler alert: it's nothing good.
This time, the series will see its main educator embroiled in a murder conspiracy which doesn't only threaten her job as an art teacher, but also her marriage.
"She's a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire," the synopsis for the series reads.
Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks, Kin) will play Tointon's on-screen husband, while Will Mellor (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) plays fellow teacher Jimmy.
As well as a crumbling marriage, Dani will face some tough choices after a student goes missing on a school trip.
Luckily, we don't have to wait long to find out how she fares.
The Teacher season 2 will begin airing on Monday 9th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.
