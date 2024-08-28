Channel 5 has confirmed the follow-up will begin airing on Monday 9th September at 9pm, with episodes arriving each night that week until the finale airs on Thursday 12th.

The announcement comes after the broadcaster released some first-look images teasing what's in store for Tointon's Dani Osborne.

Spoiler alert: it's nothing good.

More like this

Tim Osborne (EMMETT J SCANLAN) and Dani Osborne (KARA TOINTON).

This time, the series will see its main educator embroiled in a murder conspiracy which doesn't only threaten her job as an art teacher, but also her marriage.

"She's a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire," the synopsis for the series reads.

Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks, Kin) will play Tointon's on-screen husband, while Will Mellor (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) plays fellow teacher Jimmy.

As well as a crumbling marriage, Dani will face some tough choices after a student goes missing on a school trip.

Luckily, we don't have to wait long to find out how she fares.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Teacher season 2 will begin airing on Monday 9th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.