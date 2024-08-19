When a student's death is revealed to be murder, Dani, a dedicated art teacher, quickly becomes entangled in a web of desire and deceit - with her own marriage at the centre of it.

Tointon's character is described as a teacher who "loves her job". "She's a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire," the synopsis reads.

Kara Tointon as Dani Osborne and Gwynne McElveen as DI Calgetti. Channel 5

But everything changes when she has "an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague that at first answers all her needs, but soon spirals out of control".

More like this

The synopsis continues: "When a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

"When things start to take a sinister turn, she is forced to lie, and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for."

Emmett J Scanlan as Tim. Channel 5

The first season centred around Sheridan Smith's character Jenna Garvey, a teacher who was accused of having sex with one of her male students.

The Teacher season 2 has been written by Michael Crompton (The Catch, The Holiday) and Rebecca Wojciechowski (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise), with Dominic Leclerc (Sex Education, The Teacher) directing.

The Teacher season 2 is coming this autumn to Channel 5 and My5.

