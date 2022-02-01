The Teacher revolves around an educator called Jenna ( Smith ) whose life is turned upside down when she’s accused of sleeping with one of her students.

Sheridan Smith drama The Teacher has landed on Channel 5 with a bang, with the controversial series (not to be confused with FX's A Teacher starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson) capturing the imagination of viewers across the country.

Smith herself has described the upcoming drama as "incredibly uncomfortable viewing", with her character left fighting to prove her innocence despite not being able to remember the night in question due to being blackout drunk.

But is she guilty of the crime? And if not, what's the real truth about what's going on? Samuel Bottomley (Get Duked!, Ackley Bridge) stars alongside Smith in The Teacher cast as Kyle, the 15-year-old who Jenna is accused of sleeping with. Dominic Leclerc (The Syndicate, Bulletproof, Silent Witness) directed the series, with Barunka O'Shaughnessy (Motherland) on board as co-writer. Read on for everything you need to know about The Teacher.

Channel 5's The Teacher release date

The Teacher (Channel 5)

The series began on Monday 31st January at 9pm on Channel 5.

The show is airing across four consecutive nights at 9pm. You can also stream The Teacher on My5. How many episodes in Channel 5's The Teacher? In total, there will be four episodes of The Teacher. This means that series is set to conclude on Thursday 3rd February on Channel 5. We can't wait!

The Teacher starring Sheridan Smith plot: What's it about?

Smith stars as Jenna Garvey, a high school English teacher who is accused of having sex with one of her male students. But she was heavily intoxicated at the time and has no memory of that night, which leaves Jenna unconvinced that the allegation is true.

Did she do the unthinkable? Or is her pupil lying?

Though it’s initially unclear whether Jenna is guilty of the crime, Smith has already hinted at her "undoing".

"She tries to be a mate to her students, which is her undoing in the end. There are teacher-student boundaries and she has maybe let that slip," she explained.

This certainly seems to be the case in a new preview, which shows Jenna squeezing a student’s arm as a fellow teacher watches on from afar.

The Teacher starring Sheridan Smith trailer

You can watch the official trailer right now.

The Teacher will launch on Channel 5 on Monday 31st January at 9pm with all four episodes being stripped across the week.

