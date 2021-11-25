Ackley Bridge renewed for season 5 as Ashley Walters makes directorial debut

Ackley Bridge season five will air next year, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The fifth season begins filming in Halifax this month, with Top Boy’s Ashley Walters making his directorial debut, helming five episodes while Reza Moradi (Teachers, Hetty Feather) directs the other five.

Ten brand new episodes will return viewers to the classroom as Johnny (Ryan Dean), Kayla (Robyn Cara), and Fizza (Yasmin Al Khudhairi) navigate the second half of the school year.

In a synopsis, Channel 4 teases: “Elsewhere, life gets complicated for Marina (Megan Morgan), Kayla’s popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle (Adam Little), Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie.

“It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding. But it’s not over until the last school bell rings and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…”

The adults in the series are caught up in just as much chaos too. “Martin (Rob James-Collier) finds his role as Head under the spotlight as Ken (George Potts) – true to form – continues to be a raging pain in the proverbial. Things get trickier still for Martin when Asma (Laila Zaidi), Ackley’s new hotshot teacher joins the staff to immediately ruffle some feathers,” the broadcaster says.

“Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) is back at the beating heart of the school and is presented with her biggest challenge yet, in the form of new boy Kyle. Sue (Charlie Hardwick) does her best to impress Ken which could lead to a change in career.”

Ackley Bridge is available to stream on All4. While you’re waiting for season five, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.