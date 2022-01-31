The Teacher episode 2 teaser sees lawyer question Kyle's story

We were introduced to Jenna (Smith), the titular educator and Head of English who is accused of sleeping with her 15-year-old student Kyle (Samuel Bottomley).

The first episode of Sheridan Smith's drama The Teacher aired on Channel 5 tonight, with the remaining three set to be stripped across the week.

Jenna's chaotic personal life and heavy drinking means she doesn't remember much about the night in question.

In an episode 2 preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, she is discussing the case with her lawyer Ava (Karen Bryson in The Teacher cast). Jenna's colleague Nina has given a statement, which she describes as "more like a character assassination".

Jenna is surprised to find out her other colleague Jack, played by Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher, hasn't provided one. The pair also skirt around Jenna's drinking problem, and the "sleazy" club she goes to "blow off steam".

"So Kyle knew it might be a place you'd end up on a Friday night," Ava says, before adding she doesn't think his story will hold up under "cross-examination".

She adds: "I mean, look at him, his background, mother lurching between boyfriends, rent in arrears, you know she was arrested for assault."

Judging by Jenna's reaction, it doesn't seem like she's entirely comfortable with that avenue, and is convinced she'll lose her job regardless.

Take a look at the clip below:

Smith had previously said the drama makes for "incredibly uncomfortable viewing", and it seems like we're in for a tense ride for the next three episodes.

The Teacher continues on Channel 5 on Tuesday 1st February. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.