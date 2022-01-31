Where is Channel 5's The Teacher filmed?

The series, which airs over four consecutive nights and makes for " incredibly uncomfortable viewing " according to Smith, follows English teacher Jenna Garvey (Smith) as she tries to prove that she didn't sleep with 15-year-old Kyle (Samuel Bottomley) on a night she has no memory of.

Channel 5 drama The Teacher arrives this week, with Sheridan Smith starring as a school employee accused of having sex with one of her male students.

While The Teacher is set in Bradford, the series was actually filmed in a location that's likely to surprise viewers – but where is it?

Here's everything you need to know about the locations that feature in The Teacher.

The Teacher filming locations

While the show is set in Bradford – a city in Yorkshire – it was actually filmed in Hungary over six weeks.

Executive producer Mike Benson told Wales Online that he chose Budapest, the capital of Hungary, for budgetary reasons.

"We had to film in Budapest for funding reasons, and the team has done a fantastic job making it look like Bradford," he said.

"It was challenging and at times felt like a pressure cooker given the COVID restrictions limited how much cast and crew could socialise and relax together. There were points when I didn't think we would get through it, but fortunately we had a really professional team and a really good COVID officer, and we managed it."

Sheridan Smith said about filming after lockdown that all the actors "found the flight quite nerve-racking".

"It had been two years since we had taken a plane anywhere. But once we got to Budapest all the anxiety went away, and it was a lovely job," she added.

The Teacher launches on Channel 5 on Monday 31st January at 9pm with all four episodes being stripped across the week.