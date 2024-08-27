That grief turns to shock and confusion when it is revealed that his third wife, Sally (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (John Simm) and John (Daniel Rigby) have ben entirely left out of his will.

The synopsis from UKTV teases: "As DCI Morgan (Harry Lloyd) and DC Jones (Liz Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder.

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally Wright and Eden Hollingsworth as Daisy in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

"Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.

"As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

John Simm as Gray Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

When the series was announced in February, Lang said in a statement: "Wills are extraordinary documents.

"The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning, unable to."

Trevor Eve as Jack Wright in I, Jack Wright.

He continued: "They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true.

"They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception – so buckle up, it's going to be quite a ride!"

James Fleet as Bobby and Gemma Jones as Rose Wright in I, Jack Wright UKTV

The supporting cast of I, Jack Wright also includes Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright, James Fleet (Bridgerton), Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day).

Daniel Rigby as John Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

UKTV is promising "a propulsive, darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama which offers many twists and turns as one family deals with treachery and hidden agendas from all involved".

Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan and Liz Kingsman as DC Katie Jones in I, Jack Wright UKTV

Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, The Flight Attendant) is directing the full series, while Nickie Sault (The Outlaws, The Virtues) is handling producing duties on the series, scheduled for early 2025.

Rakhee Thakrar as Laura Johnstone in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

In addition to Unforgotten, which is now approaching its sixth season, Lang is known for true crime drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe as well as ITV anthology Innocent.

I, Jack Wright is coming to Alibi in early 2025.

