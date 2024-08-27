Unforgotten creator reveals first look at new thriller I, Jack Wright
The drama explores the "extraordinary" impact that a surprising will can have.
UKTV has dropped first-look images from I, Jack Wright, its upcoming family drama from the mind of Unforgotten creator Chris Lang.
The series follows the explosive events that unfold after Wright family patriarch Jack (Trevor Eve) is discovered dead from a supposed suicide, leaving his immediate family utterly devastated.
That grief turns to shock and confusion when it is revealed that his third wife, Sally (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (John Simm) and John (Daniel Rigby) have ben entirely left out of his will.
The synopsis from UKTV teases: "As DCI Morgan (Harry Lloyd) and DC Jones (Liz Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder.
"Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.
"As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."
When the series was announced in February, Lang said in a statement: "Wills are extraordinary documents.
"The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning, unable to."
He continued: "They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true.
"They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception – so buckle up, it's going to be quite a ride!"
The supporting cast of I, Jack Wright also includes Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright, James Fleet (Bridgerton), Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day).
UKTV is promising "a propulsive, darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama which offers many twists and turns as one family deals with treachery and hidden agendas from all involved".
Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, The Flight Attendant) is directing the full series, while Nickie Sault (The Outlaws, The Virtues) is handling producing duties on the series, scheduled for early 2025.
In addition to Unforgotten, which is now approaching its sixth season, Lang is known for true crime drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe as well as ITV anthology Innocent.
I, Jack Wright is coming to Alibi in early 2025.
