For those fans who have already made their way through all of the episodes, they will likely be wondering whether the show will be returning for a second season. So, what do we know so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Domino Day season 2.

Will there be a Domino Day season 2?

Domino Day. BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

We don't yet know whether Domino Day will be back for a season 2, but given that season 1 has only just been released, that shouldn't set off alarm bells.

We'll likely get more information regarding the future of the series in the coming weeks or months, and we will keep this page updated if we get any news.

When would a potential Domino Day season 2 be released?

Siena Kelly as Domino Day in Domino Day. BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Domino Day would be released. The first season was announced on 30th March 2021, with casting later revealed in March 2023.

Given when casting was announced, and that the first season is being released almost a year later, we would expect that a second season could, theoretically, be turned around fairly quickly - and be released early 2025.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any further information regarding the release date for a potential Domino Day season 2.

Domino Day cast - who would be back for a potential season 2?

Domino Day. BBC/Dancing Ledge/Todd Antony

If Domino Day were to return, then we would certainly expect Siena Kelly to be back as the title character, while we would also expect the rest of the coven to return, including Babirye Bukilwa as Sammie and Alisha Bailey as Kat.

As for other characters, we could see a return for Percelle Ascott as Leon, but the cast list is still currently very much in the air.

Here's a list of the cast members we would expect to return for a possible Domino Day season 2:

Siena Kelly as Domino Day

Percelle Ascott as Leon

Babirye Bukilwa as Sammie

Alisha Bailey as Kat

Poppy Lee Friar as Geri

Molly Harris as Jules

Is there a trailer for a potential Domino Day season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Domino Day season 2 just yet, but we will update this page if and when any new footage is released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

Domino Day will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer on 31st January. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

