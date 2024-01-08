But as Domino moves to Manchester to forge a new life for herself and attempt to find a community, she's being tracked by a coven of witches and a looming figure from her past who threatens to ruin her fresh start.

As well as BAFTA-nominated Kelly (Adult Material, Hit & Run) leading the cast as Domino, the new series also boasts the likes of Dreaming Whilst Black's babirye bukilwa and Ackley Bridge's Poppy Lee Friar. But who else is set to star in Domino Day and when will the new series be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about Domino Day.

The new six-part series is set to air in early 2024, with an exact release date yet to be confirmed.

We do know, though, that the series will air on BBC Three and iPlayer when it is released, also being distributed globally by Fremantle.

Domino Day cast

Percelle Ascott as Leon and Siena Kelly as Domino Day in Domino Day. BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions,Ben Gregory-Ring

The cast of Domino Day is being led by Siena Kelly, who earned a BAFTA nomination for her role in Channel 4's Adult Material as Amy Deighton.

Kelly stars as Domino and is also joined by a cast that includes Alisha Bailey (Save Me), Molly Harris (Industry) and Percelle Ascott (The Innocents).

The full cast list for Domino Day is as follows.

Siena Kelly as Domino

babirye bukilwa as Sammie

Poppy Lee Friar as Geri

Alisha Bailey as Kat

Molly Harris as Jules

Sam Howard Sneyd as Silas

Percelle Ascott as Leon

Lucy Cohu

Christopher Jeffers

Jonah Rzeskiewicz

Maimuna Memon

The series has been created and written by BAFTA-nominated Lauren Sequeira, as well as being developed and produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions who people will know for being behind BBC drama hits such as The Responder and The Salisbury Poisoning.

Speaking about the cast, Sequeira said: “I cannot wait for the world to meet this amazing cast, led by the sensational Siena Kelly. Don’t expect broomsticks, pointy hats and wands – these are witches like you’ve never seen before; cool, provocative, and full of grit. They are all simply spellbinding onscreen, and Siena is the perfect Domino Day.”

What is Domino Day about?

If you're a fan of the supernatural or anything to do with witches then Domino Day is set to be your next must-watch series as it takes the genre and injects a modern twist to things.

The series follows Domino Day, "a young woman on all the dating apps. But Domino isn’t swiping to find her soulmate – she’s swiping to hunt," according to the synopsis.

It continues: "A young witch with extraordinary powers, Domino is desperately seeking a community who can help her understand who she is, but she doesn’t need to look far, as a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her.

"When a dangerous figure from Domino’s past comes back to haunt her, will it be a fresh start for them all, or a final showdown?"

Is there a trailer for Domino Day?

Not yet! While the expected release date of early 2024 is imminent, we'll have to likely wait for a confirmed release date to get an anticipated trailer for Domino Day.

Watch this space.

Domino Day will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer in early 2024. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

