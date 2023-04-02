The third season of the drama, which stars John Simm as the titular detective Roy Grace and is based on Peter James' series of novels , ended on a series of big revelations, leaving fans wondering when they'll next catch up with the characters and see the resolutions.

And on that bombshell, another season of ITV detective drama Grace has come to an end.

The series also stars Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as Norman Potting - but has a fourth season been confirmed by ITV yet and if so, when is it likely to air?

Read on for everything you need to know about Grace season 4.

*Warning - contains major spoilers for the Grace season 3 finale*

Will there be a Grace season 4?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace. ITV Studios for ITV1

There will! Grace was officially renewed for a fourth season before the third even started airing, with the news coming through in January 2023.

It will adapt the next four books in Peter James' Roy Grace series, with these being Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead.

When will Grace season 4 be released?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace. ITV Studios for ITV1

We don't yet know an exact air date for Grace season 4, but we do know the new season is set to start shooting in April of this year, with the episodes airing at some point in 2024.

Given the show's early renewal and the timeline between seasons 2 and 3, with the latest outing arriving just under a year after the previous one, we'd imagine that fans can expect to see season 4 arrive in early 2024.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any further information.

Grace cast - who will be back for season 4?

Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholls, John Simm as DS Roy Grace, Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting, Richie Campbell as DS Branson and Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy in Grace. ITV Studios

We'd imagine that all of the central cast from Grace season 3 will be back for the fourth outing, including John Simm, Richie Campbell, Craig Parkinson and Laura Elphinstone.

Zoë Tapper will also almost certainly be back as Cleo Morey after she revealed that she was pregnant with Roy's child. Not only that, but Clare Calbraith will also likely be back as Roy's missing wife Sandy - who seems like she may have some news of her own, after she seemingly took some of Roy's hair for a paternity test.

Here's a full list of the cast we expect will return for Grace season 4:

John Simm as Roy Grace

Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson

Craig Parkinson as Norman Potting

Laura Elphinstone as Bella Moy

Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey

Brad Morrison as Nick Nicholl

Sam Hoare as Cassian Pewe

Alexander Cobb as Kevin Spinella

Clare Calbraith as Sandy

Is there a trailer for Grace season 4?

There isn't a trailer for Grace season 4 available just yet, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here now.

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books which will be adapted for season 4, Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead on Amazon now.

Grace season 3 is available to stream in full now on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

