It's harrowing news to receive, and Gavin finds it difficult to remain cordial with those around him, but will he prove an asset or a hindrance to the investigation moving forward?

Check out the clip below:

The synopsis for the episode reads: "A brutal robbery at a secluded Brighton house pulls Grace and Branson into a challenging enquiry when thousands of pounds' worth of antiques are stolen and the owner is left fighting for her life.

More like this

"The prime target of the incident appears to have been an item of great sentimental value to the homeowner and her brother, and has deep emotional ties to a mystery from the 1960s involving their father."

Richie Campbell (Top Boy), Zoë Tapper (Liar) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) return for the new season of Grace, but Parkinson announced recently that he would be parting ways with the show after the upcoming finale.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a statement, he explained: "It’s been a wonderful journey playing Norman Potting, chasing around the streets of Brighton and dangling bad guys off Brighton Pier. I really hope you enjoy this season, it’s been a blast.

"Massive thanks to everyone that’s watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we’ve been filming around Brighton and Hove. New Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."

Grace has already been renewed for a fifth season, so fans can rest assured that John Simm will be back as the fan-favourite detective from the novels by Peter James.

Grace season 4 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.