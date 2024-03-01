Season 5 will consist of the following films: Dead If You Don't, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

On the announcement of the series renewal, author James said: "When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!

"The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen.

"It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels."

The season has been commissioned by ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, and drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones, with Jones also commenting: "We’re thrilled to be returning to Brighton and the world of Roy Grace and the team for another series of Peter James's brilliant stories.

"Series five promises to deliver four more episodes full of surprises and intrigue that the ITV and ITVX audiences have come to love."

Simm has been at the helm of the series since its initial premiere back in 2021, with the show quickly garnering a loyal legion of fans as they follow the Brighton-based detective as he investigates a variety of cases.

But Simm won't be the only cast member reprising his role for the new season, with returning cast members including Richie Campbell (Top Boy) as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey and Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy.

Brad Morrison (Outlander) will also be returning as DC Nick Nicholl, as well as Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

As for what the new films will be about, there's been no official confirmation, but fans of the novels will be familiar with the premises. For example, Dead If You Don't sees Grace face "his most complex case yet", according to the book's synopsis.

The novel follows a successful businessman whose son is kidnapped and held for ransom. Defying orders not to contact the police, he does so, and Grace comes in to investigate - which leads him into the "dark, criminal underbelly of the city".

Similarly, Dead at First Sight sounds like a real unguessable case that sees Grace called to investigate the suicide of a woman in Brighton.

But as he gets further into the case, a handsome motivational speaker comes forward to tell Grace that his identity is being used to scam multiple women who are looking for love online.

What seems like a typical catfish scam soon turns sinister, as one of the women is now dead, leading Grace to a "global empire built on clever, cruel internet scams".

So, it's safe to say there are some pretty intriguing cases in store for season 5!

The new films will be written by Jess Williams, Guy Burt, Caroline Carver and Ed Whitmore, while Kiaran Murray-Smith returns as series producer, with Matthew Hamilton co-producing the season.

As of now, a release date has not been announced for season 5, but production will begin in Brighton this spring.

Grace season 4 is coming soon with previous seasons available to stream in full now on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

