When asked whether there's any truth to the rumour, Page said: “I have absolutely no idea what’s going on, it’s the same as what it’s been for the last six years. I never ask Ruth or James if they’re doing anymore or anything, they’re the ones who write it.

"I don’t have a clue. I have no idea what’s happening. It was just such a fab job to work on and we all adore each other, we’re all like family.... I’ve got no other information than there was last time I said."

Talking specifically about series creators Ruth Jones and James Corden, Page said: “I’ve never ever asked them [Ruth and James] if they’re going to write anymore, I don’t know why. I just never ever have. So I absolutely have no idea. No idea.”

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But would she be keen to reprise her leading role as Stacey Shipman in the series?

“Oh god, I think we all would," she admitted.

"It was just a job completely different to any other. We’re all like a family. I just love them all dearly, they’re just such fab people, so I think we all would love to meet up again and do another one.”

The cast of Gavin & Stacey. BritBox

It was recently reported by Deadline that the comedy series was set to return with an anticipated festive special to see off this year, with filming reportedly set to get underway in the next few months.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Previously, series stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb said that they'd be keen to reprise their roles as Pam and Mick for another special. Steadman said: "I’d like to do another, but I don’t know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn’t be too draining and exhausting. The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it."

Read more:

Lamb added: "It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me."

For now, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for something Gavin & Stacey-related in the pipeline for the future, but Page did reveal that there could be the potential to do a special episode on her new podcast with Cassidy.

Page expressed her excitement for the podcast, talking about ideas and saying: "An EastEnders one or a Gavin & Stacey one. Because we’re both actresses, we can both talk about shows we’ve done and jobs we’re on, different funny stories that we’ve got."

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.