The pair are set to be "the perfect companions to your viewing habits", according to the synopsis.

With Page being best known for her starring role in BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey and Cassidy having been in Albert Square for a staggering 30 years, it's safe to say that fans will be anticipating some tidbits from both shows – and it seems as though ideas for specials are already brewing with the podcast hosts.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the launch of Off The Telly and potential ideas for future episodes, Page said: "If the listeners go, 'Will you do a special about such and such? A Big Brother special, a Strictly special,' we would definitely be up for that.

"An Eastenders one or a Gavin & Stacey one. Because we’re both actresses, we can both talk about shows we’ve done and jobs we’re on, different funny stories that we’ve got."

Cassidy added: "Nothing’s out of bounds, we can even do a morning one – Loose Women, This Morning, Morning Live. We can talk about anything. It’s really open. It can go anywhere, really, which is really exciting."

Mathew Horne as Gavin and Joanna Page as Stacey in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

In the first episode of Off The Telly, which is out now, Page and Cassidy: "Get to grips with the return of Gladiators, share their hot takes on the latest series of The Apprentice, and argue over what’s right and what’s not in Netflix’s adaptation of the popular novel One Day, and then there’s Gavin & Stacey to discuss, too."

Of course, a Gavin & Stacey special will be delightful news to fans of the comedy series, who have been left in limbo since rumours of a Christmas 2024 special were announced earlier this month.

As claimed by Deadline, the show was supposedly set to return, with filming reportedly commencing this summer and the episode expected to be released this Christmas.

But co-creator and Nessa star Ruth Jones quickly dispelled rumours soon after, telling RTÉ Radio 1 host Oliver Callan: "If there was something to say, James [Corden] and I would happily announce it."

While a Gavin & Stacey Christmas 2024 special may be off the cards for now, we're sure we can anticipate plenty of stories about the beloved series, and some behind-the-scenes Eastenders knowledge, in the new BBC podcast.

On the announcement of Off The Telly, Cassidy said: "I’m so excited for me and Jo to sit down each week and have a natter about all things telly!

"From what we are watching to what you are watching, and all our favourites from the past, this podcast will be the perfect place to find out what’s on and bring back fond memories of telly."

Similarly, Page said: "It is such a pleasure talking TV with Natalie, who is herself a TV legend! We record each week, with a cup of tea in hand, and share a good old gossip over our favourite shows and those unmissable top telly moments, whilst having a laugh."

Off The Telly is available to listen to on BBC Sounds now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

