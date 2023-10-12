RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Parkinson about his new series Mrs Sidhu Investigates, which is another detective drama in which he plays DCI Burton, the long-suffering, unofficial partner of amateur sleuth Mrs Sidhu (Meera Syal).

When asked if he could tease anything about the new season of Grace, Parkinson said: "I can tell you that Grace is the antithesis of [Mrs] Sidhu [Investigates]. It’s the seedy, dark underbelly of Brighton and I would probably say this season of Grace takes it to its most disturbing finale. And that’s probably all I’m allowed to say on that."

The season 4 finale will be based on James's book Love You Dead, which was first released in 2016. It will follow three other adaptations in season 4, which will pick up after season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger.

Asked whether it was difficult to transition between playing one detective, DCI Burton in Mrs Sidhu Investigates, and another, Norman Potting in Grace, Parkinson said: "Yeah, that took a bit of time, because in the final two episodes of Mrs Sidhu I was bouncing between Brighton and Berkshire.

"So to sort of switch badges took a bit of time. But once I was back with the Grace team, it was quite clear who was the rude, sexist, sarcastic detective, and who didn’t have time for anybody. Yeah, it was a lot of fun."

Parkinson also told RadioTimes.com how his Mrs Sidhu Investigates character, DCI Burton, differs from his other detective roles, including Grace's Norman Potting and Line of Duty's Matthew Cottan.

He said: "There [were] so many layers with Burton - the fact that his personal life was so troubled, and he was at his lowest ebb, and what's he going to do to get out of it?

"It was something that I hadn't played before. And he wasn't a northern bent copper, which people just expect from me..."

