In the images, Isaacs is seen as Grant sat by a pool on the phone, stood with a drink in his hand and sat in what appears to be a luxury villa.

Grant was born Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, 1904, and the series explores his troubled childhood, including how extreme poverty, his father’s adultery and the loss of his older brother, John, tore the family apart.

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITV Studios for ITVX

The drama will intercut Grant's life story with scenes from 1961, when he was at the height of his fame, but was desperately unhappy in his private life.

As well as Isaacs, the four-part series also stars Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) as younger versions of the character, while Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) plays his formidable ex-wife, actress and filmmaker Dyan Cannon.

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITV Studios for ITVX

Meanwhile, Harriet Walter (Succession) plays Grant's mother Elsie Leach, while Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge) plays a young Elsie.

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie ITV Studios for ITVX

Pope's most recent project has been The Reckoning, the BBC drama he produced looking at the life and crimes of disgraced presenter and radio DJ Jimmy Savile.

Isaacs was recently seen in Tom Holland's Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room, in which he played the mysterious Jack Lamb.

Archie premieres on ITVX in November.

