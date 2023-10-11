Based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, The Stranger followed Adam as he became increasingly suspicious and paranoid of those around him, being dragged deeper into a web of conspiracy after a mysterious stranger approaches him with information about his wife, Corinne.

The series packed many a twist and turn, providing some gripping drama and questions aplenty.

But the series finished on quite the cliffhanger, with the titular antagonist (played by Hannah John-Kamen) going missing at the end of the run.

Of course, a finale like that has led fans to question whether there could ever be a potential season 2. Well, chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, author and series creator Coben addressed the possibility.

Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen in The Stranger. Netflix

When asked whether there was ever a series of his that he'd like to bring back for more, he said: "Sometimes I think about bringing back The Stranger, maybe, because she can go somewhere else and start a new case with a new group.

"I do try to resist that temptation unless I know season 2 will be at least as good [as], if not better than, season 1.

"So the joy and freedom that Netflix allows me is they say, 'If you want to do a new story, let’s do a new story,' and so far, that’s worked out and been the path that I’ve taken."

He also revealed: "When we did The Stranger, we were offered the possibility to do season 2, but I was like, 'I just think the story of Stay Close will be better than a season 2 right now of The Stranger.'

"One day I may change my mind. After I finish this one, I may change my mind after it airs, but right now, I’m pretty happy doing it that way."

The Stranger not only starred Armitage as protagonist Andy, but also featured Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran, Absolutely Fabulous actress Jennifer Saunders, Broadchurch’s Shaun Dooley, Game of Thrones’s Paul Kaye, Strike Back’s Dervla Kirwan and Black Mirror’s Kadiff Kirwan, among others.

While a potential second season of The Stranger certainly sounds exciting, for now we have a confirmed Coben and Netflix collaboration coming up that is sure to be a firm favourite.

Coben and the streamer next partner up on Fool Me Once, which is set to be another gripping thriller and stars Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, a woman who is actually based on a real-life military worker that Coben met.

The new series, which is yet to get a confirmed release date, follows Maya as she deals with the tragic murder of her husband. But when she spies him on her child's nanny cam, she's soon led to question whether he is dead after all.

As well as Keegan leading the cast, Fool Me Once also has some other stellar talent in the ensemble, including Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage and Emmett J Scanlan.

