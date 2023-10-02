"Oh, every three weeks there’s a newspaper story about that," Armitage said. "My nephew still asks if I’m going to be James Bond, and I say, 'No. You just read it in a paper.'"

Armitage did add that Bond is an "amazing role", but said he would probably be "more likely to be tempted towards playing the villain".

Richard Armitage. Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Armitage isn't the only one to seemingly count themselves out from playing Ian Fleming's legendary spy.

Last year, Idris Elba revealed that playing Bond is "not a goal for my career", adding that it wouldn't "satisfy some of my personal goals".

He explained: "I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, 'Should I?', 'Do I?', 'Will I?'. It is what the will of the nation dictates, sometimes.

"I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the 'alternative Bond'. And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of f**king casting."

Meanwhile, another actor who has expressed interest in playing a Bond villain is Ant-Man and Oppenheimer star David Dastmalchian, who said he could "bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before".

He explained: "I think there's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it."

