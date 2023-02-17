For the third instalment in the series, our size-altering hero returns alongside his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) for a whole new adventure.

The stakes are higher than ever this time around as the gang not only face up to MODOK, with the return of actor Corey Stoll, but also the MCU's new big bad, Kang, who will be back to haunt us leading up to the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

The latest Ant-Man film, which led on from Loki season 1, prompted mixed reviews, especially as the film sets up the whole of the MCU's Phase 5 - a big responsibility.

While Ant-Man might seem an unusual choice to set up the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told Empire: "We wanted to kick off Phase 5 with Ant-Man because he’d earned that position. To not simply be the back-up or the comic relief, but to take his position at the front of the podium of the MCU.”

Although not everyone's convinced by the new film, plenty of fans would love to see Ant-Man back for more. So, read on for everything we know so far about a potential Ant-Man 4.

Will there be an Ant-Man 4?

There hasn't been any official confirmation of a fourth Ant-Man film yet. After the post-credits scenes in Quantumania, it was confirmed that "Kang will return" - but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be facing Scott Lang again any time soon.

However, it's definitely not completely off the cards as it has been confirmed that there are at least discussions happening around a potential Ant-Man 4, with Marvel producer Stephen Broussard previously saying: "We're already thinking about it."

He added to ComicBook.com: "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie... Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton [Reed, director] and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President]."

While trilogies have been more common in Marvel history, the release of films like Thor: Love and Thunder has proven that some heroes do have the longevity for four films (even if the fourth Thor film was another divisive one).

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Disney

When could Ant-Man 4 be released?

Marvel's slate has been announced up until 2026 so it seems very unlikely we'd get another Ant-Man film before then if it's green-lit.

There was a three year gap between the first two Ant-Man movies and then a whopping five year gap between the second and third.

Considering the current Marvel plans surrounding Phases 5 and 6, it seems unlikely we'd get another Ant-Man film until Phase 7 or late 2026.

Paul Rudd as Scott and Kathryn Newton as Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

Will Ant-Man return to the MCU?

While a fourth Ant-Man film isn't in our immediate future, it seems more likely that Scott will return to the MCU in another form.

The end of Phase 6 will see two more Avengers films - The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Perhaps Scott's experience with Kang could come in very handy...

