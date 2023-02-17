Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is back alongside his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to face the MCU's newest villain - Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially here, with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

We were first introduced to Majors at the end of Loki season 1, but the newest Ant-Man film sees the actor starring as a different variant of the character - and he's set to haunt us throughout Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU.

Director Peyton Reid teased that Kang will have a huge role to play in the future of the MCU, leading up to upcoming Avengers films The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, telling RadioTimes.com that he "changes everything".

"What happens if you introduce a villain who's fighting our heroes, but he is separately at war with all the different versions of himself? And what does that mean for the ongoing Marvel Universe?" he said

"Well, it changes everything that's happening," he added. "And at the same time, the Avengers, you know, in Doctor Strange and Spider-Man and certainly in Loki, they're becoming aware of the existence of the multiverse.

"And there might be these sort of incursions into the multiverse, and what does that mean for the Kangs? So it's setting up a lot of that stuff."

Meanwhile, the third Ant-Man film also sees the heavily rumoured return of Corey Stoll as MODOK, with Michael Douglas as Dr Hank Pym and William Jackson Harper as Quaz.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast: Characters in Marvel movie

The following central cast members have been confirmed for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang

Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp/Hope van Dyne

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Michael Douglas as Dr Hank Pym

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

David Dastmalchian as the voice of Veb

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

Katy O'Brian as Jentorra

Corey Stoll as MODOK

Here is all you need to know about the film's major players.

Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man/Scott Lang

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man Marvel Studios

Who is Ant-Man/Scott Lang? An Avenger and former petty criminal with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing in strength. After the events of Avengers: Endgame Lang has become a well-known celebrity to the public, as well as the author of an autobiographical book titled Look Out for the Little Guy, which tells a different version of how he helped save the universe from Thanos in Endgame.

What else has Paul Rudd been in? Rudd is best known for his roles in a number of hit comedies including memorable roles in Clueless, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Knocked Up, and a recurring role as Mike Hannigan in Friends. Recent credits include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Living with Yourself, and The Shrink Next Door, while he is joining the cast for the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Evangeline Lilly plays The Wasp/Hope van Dyne

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp Marvel Studios

Who is The Wasp/Hope van Dyne? The daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne who is handed down a similar suit and the Wasp mantle from her mother. She serves as the head of the Pym van Dyne Foundation, which uses the Pym Particles for humanitarian efforts.

What else has Evangeline Lilly been in? Lilly is perhaps still best known for her role as Kate Austen in Lost, while film credits include The Hurt Locker, Little Evil and The Hobbit sequels The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies, in which she played Tauriel.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel

Who is Kang the Conqueror? A time-travelling, multiversal adversary trapped in the Quantum Realm who needs Pym Particles to get his ship and a device online that would allow him to go anywhere in time. Kang is an alternate-timeline variant of the character He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) introduced in the first season of Loki – but is a very different proposition to that version of the character.

What else has Jonathan Majors been in? Majors has very much been a star on the rise in recent years – breaking out with key roles in the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco and the 2020 HBO series Lovecraft Country. He has since gone on to star in The Harder They Fall and Devotion, and in addition to his big new role in the MCU is also joining the Rocky franchise as new character Damian 'Dame' Anderson in Creed III.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Janet van Dyne

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne/Wasp Marvel Studios

Who is Janet van Dyne? Pym's wife and Hope's mother, Janet was the original Wasp who had been lost in the Quantum Realm for 30 years before being returned to Earth during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What else has Michelle Pfeiffer been in? At the height of her career in the '80s and '90s, Pfeiffer was one of the biggest movies stars in the world – appearing in key roles in films such as Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Batman Returns, The Age of Innocence and Dangerous Minds. More recent roles have included mother!, Murder on the Orient Express and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, while she starred as Betty Ford in last year's Showtime drama The First Lady.

Michael Douglas plays Dr Hank Pym

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym Marvel Studios

Who is Hank Pym? A former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, entomologist, and physicist who became the original Ant-Man after creating the suit.

What else has Michael Douglas been in? Veteran actor Douglas has a number of major film credits to his name – with highlights including Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, and Traffic. More recently he had the lead role of Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix comedy-drama The Kominsky Project and he will play Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Franklin.

Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang Marvel Studios

Who is Cassie Lang? Scott's 18-year-old daughter who acquires a suit similar to her father's and gains an interest in Pym's old notes, learning more about the science and technology from the Quantum Realm.

What else has Kathryn Newton been in? Newton has starred as Louise Brooks in Gary Unmarried, Abigail Carlson in Big Little Lies, Amy March in the 2017 BBC Little Women adaptation, and Allie Pressman in The Society. On the big screen, credits have included Bad Teacher, Paranormal Activity 4, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Blockers, Ben Is Back, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Freaky, and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

David Dastmalchian voices Veb

David Dastmalchian at the premiere of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Veb? A red and pink creature that Scott and co encounter in their journey into the Quantum Realm.

What else has David Dastmalchian been in? Dastmalchian appeared as Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films and also portrayed Thomas Schiff in The Dark Knight and Abra Kadabra in The Flash television series. Dastmalchian has also worked with the director Denis Villeneuve on his films Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049, and most recently portrayed Piter De Vries in Dune: Part One.

William Jackson Harper plays Quaz

William Jackson Harper as Quaz Marvel Studios

Who is Quaz? A telepath who lives in the Quantum Realm.

What else has William Jackon Harper been in? Harper's best-known role is as Chidi Anagonye on The Good Place, while more recently he starred opposite Cristin Milioti in the comedy mystery series The Resort. Film credits include Paterson, Midsommar and Dark Waters.

Katy O'Brian plays Jentorra

Katy O'Brian as Jentorra Marvel Studios

Who is Jentorra? A Freedom Fighter trying to right the injustices facing the communities in the Quantum Realm.

What else has Katy O'Brian been in? O'Brian is best known for her roles as George in the zombie show Z Nation and Major Sarah Grey in The CW’s superhero series Black Lightning, while she also played a communications officer in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Bill Murray plays Krylar

Bill Murray plays Krylar Marvel Studios

Who is Krylar? The governor of the lavish Axia community in the Quantum Realm and who has a history with Janet van Dyne.

What else has Bill Murray been in? Murray began his career as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and is known for his comedic roles in iconic films such as Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day. He won a BAFTA and Golden Globe for his more dramatic turn in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and has collaborated frequently with Wes Anderson, including key roles in Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaum's, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Corey Stoll plays MODOK

MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

Who is MODOK? A Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing – the ultimate weapon. Our heroes encounter MODOK in the Quantum Realm.

What else has Corey Stoll been in? Stoll is known for his TV roles as Peter Russo in House of Cards, Dr. Ephraim Goodweather in The Strain, and Michael Prince in Billions, while films credits have included The Bourne Legacy, First Man, The Many Saints of Newark and West Side Story. And of course, he notably appeared in the first Ant-Man film as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket.

The cast also includes Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, Gregg Turkington as Baskin-Robbins store manager Dale and David Dastmalchian as a new character Veb.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th February 2023. Watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year

Looking for something to watch? Watch the Marvel movies in order or check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Know a Marvel fan? Don't miss our round-up of Marvel merchandise.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.