The two-minute clip gives the best look yet at Jonathan Majors’s new big bad Kang the Conqueror, as well as introducing us to Corey Stoll as popular comic book villain MODOK.

There's just over a month to go until the release of the first MCU film of 2023 – and now fans have been offered a fresh glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the launch of a brand new trailer.

It had long been rumoured that Stoll – who previously played the antagonist Darren Cross in the first Ant-Man film – would be returning to play MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, to give him his full name), and this has now been confirmed.

In the trailer, we get a very brief view of the usually masked character's face – although the main focus is the battle between Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and the aforementioned Kang, who initially claims he is able to give the superhero a second chance.

The trailer also suggests a far darker tone than the previous two Ant-Man films – you can watch it in full below.

This is the second full-length trailer to have been released for the upcoming film, with the first trailer having arrived back in October 2022 and also including a brief look at Bill Murray's Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third entry in Peyton Reed's trilogy and comes almost five years after the release of the previous film – although Rudd did appear as Scott Lang in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The film will pick up after the shocking events of the Loki ending on Disney Plus and follows Scott and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as they embark on a new adventure in the Quantum Realm along with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

The star-studded cast also includes David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra and William Jackson Harper as Quaz.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th February 2023.

