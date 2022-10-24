Two trailers had earlier been shown at various fan events, with one debuting at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and another at the D23 panel, but this is the first time a trailer has been available to the public.

Marvel has finally released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily back in the titular roles.

The film is the third entry in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man trilogy and is currently set for release in February 2023, almost five years after the release of previous film Ant-Man and the Wasp.

It's set to follow Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Lily) as they embark on a new adventure in the Quantum Realm along with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), picking up after the shocking events of the Loki ending on Disney Plus.

The group will take on iconic comic book villain Kang The Conquerer while it has also been confirmed that the film will directly tie into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming in 2025.

The release of the trailer had previously been teased on the Ant-Man Twitter account, which had cryptically posted "T̶i̶n̶y̶ BIG things coming…"

