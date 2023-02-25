The third solo outing for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is set to have a significant ripple effect on the MCU as a whole – and the multiverse.

Marvel fans can now see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas after what feels like a very long wait for the start of Phase 5 .

The movie's end-credits scenes play a huge part in signposting this, serving to drive the wider plot rather than falling into the MCU's category of fun, silly credits offerings.

Once you've seen the film, it's unsurprising how important these scenes are – especially given the shocking Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ending.

But just what happens in the crucial post-credits scenes? Read on to have the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes explained – with the warning that there are major spoilers ahead.

How many end-credits scenes does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have?

As Marvel fans know, the end-credits scenes have become a staple in the MCU, varying between silly, goofy jokes and some vital teasers for what's to come.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is no exception, featuring two end credits scenes.

The first is a mid-credits scene – and it's a big one.

The second is a post-credits bonus and is equally juicy, serving as a teaser trailer for one of the most hotly-anticipated future MCU releases.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mid-credits scene explained

The first of the two scenes at the end of the movie has perhaps the greatest significance for the future of Phase 5 at large – introducing us to many different Kang variants after the death of the one we met in the main film, whom they had previously exiled.

These new Kangs include variants called Immortus and Rama-Tut, and they don't seem best pleased with what has happened to Kang the Conqueror. They are especially upset at the fact the Avengers have begun to seriously meddle in the multiverse – and believe that if this is allowed to continue they will "kill everything we've built".

And so Immortus explains that they need to stop wasting time and put an end to the Avengers' plans by any means necessary. He has therefore called a huge meeting and when asked how many variants he has called, his response is simple: "All of us."

We then cut to a huge Colosseum which is packed to the rafters with thousands of Kang variants – each of whom now appears united in stopping the Avengers. It's safe to say that the exiled Kang the Conqueror we met in this film was just the start, and his death has mobilised an entire army of Kangs who will now be doing battle with our heroes in the future...

As an aside, one of the variants appears to be a Skrull, so don't be too surprised if he shows up in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end-credits scene explained

Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Disney Plus

The second credits scene is also significant – but has more specific relevance for one MCU project in particular: Loki season 2.

In this scene, which appears to be set at some point towards the beginning of the 20th century, we see yet another version of Kang giving a lecture on stage, telling his audience: "Time is everything. It shapes our lives, but perhaps we can change it."

We then cut to the audience and discover a couple of familiar faces in the crowd: Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius.

"It's him," Loki whispers – appearing very concerned. Mobius is less worried, turning to Loki and saying, "You made him sound like some terrifying figure!"

Loki simply responds: "He is," before the screen cuts to black and a message appears that promises "Kang will return."

The variant of Kang we meet in this scene is named Victor Timely, and it looks like he will be the major antagonist in the second run of the Disney Plus series: Loki certainly doesn't seem too enthused about the prospect of coming up against him.

