Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com with her fellow Quantumania cast member Kathryn Newton, Lilly was asked if she'd be interested in a Wasp solo project, and her response was very positive.

In the newly released MCU instalment Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Evangeline Lilly reprises the role of Hope van Dyne/Wasp for the fourth time – and now she's outlined her dream project with the character.

"It would be an all-female cast, it would be an all-female crew," she said, with Newton interjecting that the idea sounded "sick".

"I got spoiled doing that scene in the Avengers film," Lilly continued, referring to the iconic moment in Avengers: Endgame when Wasp teamed up with her fellow female Avengers. "It was so different and awesome being on a set loaded with female actresses. I've never had that experience in all of my life before."

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

When Newton commented that it was "such a powerful image", Lilly added: "Yeah, and the experience for me was even more powerful than the image. And I mean of course, in the end, I watched it and I was like, 'Yeah, Captain Marvel didn't need any of us, did she?' Like not even remotely, she was just like, 'Give me the gauntlet!'

"But the experience was enlightening and the experience was really eye-opening for me. I felt more comfortable than I've ever felt before on a film set because there was none of the dynamics of trying to navigate a group of men. So I would love to do that, I think it would be really fun."

Meanwhile, Michael Douglas revealed that he had his own rather different spin-off idea for his character Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne.

"I wish that we could do a whole story on when Janet comes back from the Quantum Realm, sort of when this movie starts," he said. "Those two or three years where we come back and we're sort of living the retirement life and all that – but we're literally having it back together again.

"So there's a little bit of The Bickersons, I think, which could be a lot of fun... it would be like a romantic comedy – two super action heroes trying to reconnect on a personal level."

He added: "That's a good one-liner, maybe I'll pitch that!"

Warning: the video below contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

