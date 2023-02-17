There's also a key role in the film for zany baddie MODOK , a mad scientist whose full name is Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, and who has long been a favourite of Marvel fans.

A lot of the build-up ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was focused on the introduction of major villain Kang the Conqueror to the franchise – but he's not the only iconic comic book antagonist to appear in the Phase 5 opener.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The surreal character is played by Corey Stoll – who you'll remember previously played Darren Cross in the first Ant-Man film – and director Peyton Reed has explained how he loved bringing the “strange, weird, grotesque” figure to the big screen.

"I loved it, it seems MODOK has been talked about for some time [and] it felt like the Ant-Man movies might be the perfect tonal place to introduce a live-action MODOK," he explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "And then when we hit on the idea of who MODOK turns out to be in the MCU that just made sense to us."

Read more:

Reed continued that given there had been a lot of different animated versions of the character over the years, he really wanted his version of MODOK to stand out – partly by living up to his name.

"I wanted to do something where you introduce him in the movie and you do make good on the Mechanised Organism Designed Only for Killing and you see him laying waste to people, but then you reveal who he actually is and it can turn a little bit comedic," he said.

"In any version, MODOK is just a strange, weird, grotesque character!"

Warning: the video below contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th February. Watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year

Looking for something to watch? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Know a Marvel fan? Don't miss our round-up of Marvel merchandise.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.