The film is set to follow a group of Marvel antiheroes including Bucky Barnes/Winter Solider (Sebastian Stan), Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and many had assumed Brühl's Zemo would also be featuring.

A few eyebrows were raised when Danel Brühl's name was left off the cast list for the upcoming MCU flick Thunderbolts earlier in the year – with some fans questioning what this could mean for the future of Baron Zemo.

Of course, the last we saw of Zemo he was being taken to Wakanda as a prisoner at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and so it's possible that he could still feature in the film after he's broken free.

And indeed Brühl himself has cryptically teased that he will return, making some intriguing comments during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his role in the new adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front.

Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Even if I could… I couldn't, you know," he said when asked if he could offer an explanation for his absence from the cast list. "The only thing I can say, everybody knows – is I'm not dead!"

This may not reveal a huge amount about whether Zemo really will feature in Thunderbolts after all, but it certainly looks like we'll be seeing more of Brühl in the MCU in the future – we'll keep you posted on any new updates.

