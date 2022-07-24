Of course, The Multiverse Saga is already well underway in the MCU, with Phase 4 projects such as Loki , Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already tackling the ideas of parallel dimensions/tangent timelines where things played out very differently.

Marvel Studios has taken to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to reveal its slate for Phase 5, the middle chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newly-named 'Multiverse Saga', confirming a bunch of release dates for upcoming movies and Disney Plus shows.

Much like the 'Infinity Saga' that came before it (charting the rise and fall of Thanos and his Infinity Stones), The Multiverse Saga will span across multiple MCU phases, and it will ultimately end with a double-bill of Avengers movies. Those phase-concluding films will be in Phase 6, and we now know when to expect them.

So, what are the upcoming Marvel release dates that you need to put in your diaries, especially if you want to keep up with The Multiverse Saga as it spreads from Phase 4 to Phase 5 and Phase 6? Keep on reading to find out!

Remaining MCU Phase 4 release dates

Marvel's Phase 4 has already given us WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki season 1, Black Widow, Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder. This current phase will wrap up with two final projects:

Confirmed MCU Phase 5 release dates

12 upcoming projects have been confirmed for Phase 5 of the MCU, including plenty of familiar faces. This is what we've got to look forward to in the immediate future:

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Upcoming MCU Phase 6 release dates

After Phase 5 ends with the Thunderbolts (a team of villains from the comics), Phase 6 will refocus on heroes in a big way, introducing the Fantastic Four and bringing the Avengers back together. Based on the slate shown at SDCC, Marvel seemingly has plans for 11 projects in Phase 6, but it's only put names to three of them so far:

Untitled Project (Autumn 2024)

Untitled Project (Autumn 2024)

Fantastic Four (8th November 2024 in cinemas)

(8th November 2024 in cinemas) Untitled Project (Winter 2024)

Untitled Project (Early 2025)

Untitled Project (Spring 2025)

Untitled Project (Spring 2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2nd May 2025 in cinemas)

(2nd May 2025 in cinemas) Untitled Project (Summer 2025)

Untitled Project (Summer 2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (7th November 2025 in cinemas)

And that's your lot, everything confirmed to be coming in the MCU thus far, at least on the live-action side. Let's not forget that X-Men 97, What If season 2, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies are all in the works on the animation side as well. One thing's for sure, then — Marvel fans are going to be busy for the next few years!

Everything in the MCU will eventually stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.