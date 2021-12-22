Marvel’s Echo release date speculation, cast and latest news for Hawkeye spin-off

We have a new female-led series on the way from Marvel.

Advertisement

A spin-off from the recent series Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Echo will focus on the character Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox.

The character has a troubled past as a leading member of the Tracksuit Mafia whose father William (Zahn McClarnon) was murdered under the orders of her evil ‘uncle’, the crime boss Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The anti-heroine is also another notable example of a positive representation in Marvel as a deaf character and an amputee due to her experience with Phocomelia.

Now Maya will be the focus of her own series in the aftermath of the dramatic Hawkeye finale.

So, here is all you need to know about the Echo series.

**Spoiler warning for Hawkeye**

Read More: How to watch Marvel movies in order

Marvel’s Echo release date speculation

We likely have a long wait for the Echo series, probably looking at a 2023 release at the earliest.

The show was only officially confirmed by Disney Plus and Marvel in November 2021, after its development was first reported earlier in the year.

Marion Dayre will serve as head writer on the show but production has not begun yet and so we are a while off the series coming to our screens.

Rest assured we shall update this page as soon as we know when to expect the series.

Marvel’s Echo cast

Marvel Studios

Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Echo/Maya Lopez from Hawkeye in the new spin-off series.

Despite the dramatic events of the Hawkeye season one finale, Fra Fee is also keen to return as Maya’s former friend and fellow Tracksuit Mafia member Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak, who tragically died by her hand.

He told RadioTimes.com earlier in December 2021: “I mean, are you kidding? Of course, I would love to be part of it.

“But my phone is on at the moment, and there hasn’t been a phone call just yet. We’ll just have to wait and see. Who knows?”

Other members of the Tracksuit Mafia could also return, while we also expect Zahn McClarnon to put in another flashback appearance as Maya’s murdered father, William Lopez.

We can also no doubt expect the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Maya’s evil crime boss ‘uncle’, Kingpin/Wilson Fisk.

The big bad of Hawkeye only made a full appearance in the finale after having been absent from the MCU since the cancellation of Daredevil and despite the final confrontation with Maya, the lack of confirmation regarding his fate leaves the possibility open for a return.

Whether Fisk is back or not, we expect him to feature in flashbacks either way.

As a result of Kingpin’s return, we should also not rule out the comebacks of other Daredevil characters including Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Fisk’s beloved wife Vanessa Marianna-Fisk (Ayelet Zurer).

We should also not rule out cameos from fellow Hawkeye cast members Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

So far, the only confirmation we have is Maya herself but the options are endless!

Is there a trailer for Marvel’s Echo?

As the series has not yet begun filming, we have no footage of the upcoming series.

However, we shall be sure to post the trailer as soon as we have any look at what to expect.

Marvel’s Echo plot speculation

DAVID LEE/NETFLIX

The Echo series will take place following the events of Hawkeye.

We suspect the series will continue to focus on Maya’s relationship with the Kingpin and her criminal connections, even if she is attempting to forge a new destiny.

The final episode of Hawkeye saw Maya turn her back on the Tracksuit Mafia and lose her beloved best friend Kazi.

Confronting a wounded Fisk in her final scene, Maya pointed her gun at the man responsible for the death of the two most important people in her life and Fisk tried to talk his way out of it.

The camera panned upwards as we heard a shot ring out and the sound of a body dropping down.

Did Maya really kill the Kingpin? If not, we are sure he will be back for more drama. If so, could Maya take over his criminal empire?

We will be sure to update this page as soon as we know more about the plot of the show.

Hawkeye is available in its entirety on Disney Plus while a release date for Echo has yet to be confirmed. sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.