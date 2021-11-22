Meet the cast of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney Plus

Hawkeye is finally stepping into the limelight with his very own Disney Plus miniseries, which will see the MCU’s premier archer cross paths with his protégé and eventual successor.

Jeremy Renner is back in the role of Clint Barton, founding member of the Avengers and family man, while Hailee Steinfeld makes her Marvel debut in the fan favourite role of Kate Bishop.

It’s understood that a key focus for Hawkeye will be setting up this exciting character, who has the potential to reappear in many more projects given her rich comic book backstory.

On the printed page, Bishop starts her crime-fighting career by claiming the moniker of Hawkeye and creating the Young Avengers, while more recent stories have seen her branch out on her own.

Steinfeld isn’t the only new face joining the MCU here, with fans delighted to see Vera Farmiga added to the franchise’s vast roster, as well as newcomer Alaqua Cox as vigilante Echo (soon to be getting her own spin-off).

Check out our complete guide to the Hawkeye cast below, ahead of the show’s double-bill premiere this week.

Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Who is Clint Barton/Hawkeye? Clint Barton is a former SHIELD agent and founding member of the Avengers, having fought alongside them at the Battle of New York (after a brief period spent mind-controlled by Loki). He sided with Captain America during the Civil War, which landed him in prison for a short time, but he was soon released under a plea deal that allowed him to return to his family home in the countryside. There he resides with wife Laura, and children Lila, Cooper and Nathaniel, all of whom were snapped out of existence by Thanos during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The devastating loss sent Barton on a dark path, taking on the identity of Ronin and targeting criminal gangs who survived the snap for brutal elimination. It’s not clear how many lives he took during that time, but he’s said to have caused chaos throughout the underworld, which is why a copycat vigilante quickly gets the attention of the press. Barton investigates the matter while on a festive trip to New York City, having had his family brought back to him following the Avengers’ mighty victory in 2019’s Endgame.

What else has Jeremy Renner been in? Outside of his Marvel work, Renner is known for being a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker and Ben Affleck’s The Town. He has also received praise for turns in American Hustle, Arrival and Wind River, while his blockbuster work includes The Bourne Legacy, the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters.

Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop / Hawkeye

Disney

Who is Kate Bishop / Hawkeye? Kate Bishop is a young woman from a wealthy family, who has become an admirer of Clint Barton’s superheroics during his time in the public eye. She sets out to be another bow-and-arrow wielding hero, first adopting his retired Ronin persona and later fighting alongside him against a yet-to-be-revealed criminal plot. In the comic books, Bishop sets up the Young Avengers and inherits the Hawkeye moniker after Clint retires.

What else has Hailee Steinfeld been in? Steinfeld burst onto the scene in 2010 with a breakout performance in Western drama True Grit, which earned her an Academy Award nomination at just 13 years old. Her performance in Pitch Perfect 2 brought more recognition as well as a recording contract, which has ultimately led to lead roles in Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and Apple TV+ comedy Dickinson. Steinfeld has also proven herself as a voice actor through playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Vi in League of Legends streaming series Arcane.

Vera Farmiga plays Eleanor Bishop

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Who is Eleanor Bishop? Eleanor is Kate’s wealthy mother.

What else has Vera Farmiga been in? Farmiga will be well known to fans of horror, having starred in The Conjuring trilogy and its spin-off Annabelle Comes Home as paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, while she also played Norma Bates in the acclaimed Psycho prequel Bates Motel. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in comedy drama Up In The Air and an Emmy nod for her work on Ava DuVernay’s hard-hitting When They See Us.

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez / Echo

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Maya Lopez / Echo? Echo is a superhero from the pages of Marvel Comics with the ability to mimic the movements of anyone she encounters (in a similar vein to Black Widow villain Taskmaster). She is also the second deaf character to be featured in the MCU, following the recent debut of Makkari in Marvel’s Eternals. Although Maya is Native American by birth, she is later adopted by Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the comic books, but there has been no indication that Vincent D’Onofrio will be back as the formidable crime boss here (we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed though).

What else has Alaqua Cox been in? This is the screen debut for Cox, but expect to see a lot more of her over the next few years as Marvel Studios has already ordered a spin-off series all about Echo, in which she will reprise her role.

Zahn McClarnon plays William Lopez

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is William Lopez? William is Maya’s biological father.

What else has Zahn McClarnon been in? McClarno broke out in the cast of Western drama Longmire, before earning critical acclaim for his portrayal of assassin Hanzee Dent in the second season of Fargo. Since then, he has appeared in Pierce Brosnan drama The Son, comedy series Reservation Dogs as well as horror films Doctor Sleep and The Forever Purge.

Fra Fee plays Kazi

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Kazi? Kazi is a mercenary who is associated with Maya Lopez. Fans have theorised this character could be an adaptation of Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a chilling assassin who appeared in the Hawkeye comics on which this series is based.

What else has Fra Fee been in? Fee had a small role in 2012’s film adaptation of Les Miserables, having previously featured in a West End production of the stage show. Other screen projects include Holliday Grainger indie flick Animals and Camila Cabello’s recent Cinderella movie, which was released directly to Amazon Prime Video.

Tony Dalton plays Jack Duquesne / Swordsman

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Jack Duquesne? Duquesne is a mentor figure from Clint Barton’s youth, who is also known by the alias Swordsman.

What else has Tony Dalton been in? Dalton began his career by starring in several Mexican films and television shows, but has recently gained international recognition with roles in Sense8 and Better Call Saul.

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova / Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Who is Yelena Belova? Yelena is the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, who was trained to be a lethal operative in the same barbaric Russian military programme. She is currently in the employ of the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has dispatched her to take down Clint Barton, falsely telling her that he is responsible for her sister’s death.

What else has Florence Pugh been in? Since building a name for herself on British television with roles in Marcella, King Lear and The Little Drummer Girl, Pugh has gone on to become a major movie star. Her big screen roles include Lady Macbeth, Fighting With My Family, Midsommar and Little Women.

Linda Cardellini plays Laura Barton

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Who is Laura Barton? Laura is Clint’s wife, who was briefly erased from existence after Thanos got his hands on the Inifinty Gauntlet, but fortunately has been restored thanks to an intervention by the Avengers.

What else has Linda Cardellini been in? Cardellini currently stars opposite Christina Applegate in Netflix’s comedy drama Dead To Me. Her previous television projects include Freaks and Geeks, medical drama ER and Mad Men. On the big screen, she played Velma in the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies and Cassie Cartwright in Brokeback Mountain.

Ava Russo plays Lila Barton

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Who is Lila Barton? Lila is Clint’s daughter. She is briefly seen getting some archery training from her father at the start of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s unclear if she’s kept up the hobby since returning from being snapped.

What else has Ava Russo been in? Avengers: Endgame is Ava’s only other screen credit. She is the daughter of the film’s co-director Joe Russo.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 24th November.