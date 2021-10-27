Dickinson season 3: release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, Apple TV+ drama series Dickinson returns for a third and final season.

Advertisement

In the period drama, True Grit’s Hailee Steinfeld reprises her title role as one of America’s most famous poets, the reclusive Emily Dickinson, born in 1830.

Less than a dozen of Dickinson’s groundbreaking poems were published during her lifetime, but a cache of over 1,8000 poems were discovered and published after her death in 1886. Dickinson is now remembered as one the world’s most well-known poets.

In the recently released trailer, we see Emily and her family grapple with the violence the American Civil War has wreakedon their country. “With her world at war, words are all Emily has,” the official Apple TV synopsis teases.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dickinson season three.

Dickinson season 3 release date

The third and final season of Dickinson will be premiering on Bonfire Night, 5th November 2021 on Apple TV Plus.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Dickinson season 3 cast

The returning cast include Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Romeo & Juliet) as the eccentric young Emily Dickinson, while British actress Ella Hunt (Cold Feet) plays her best friend, lover, and sister-in-law, Susan ‘Sue’ Gilbert.

Rounding out the cast are 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson, rapper Wiz Khalifa as ‘Death’, and newcomer Adrian Enscoe as Emily’s older and jealous brother, Austin Dickinson.

Dickinson season 3 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Dickinson season three here.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.