Is Kingpin returning to the MCU in Hawkeye?

You know Marvel fans – they love to anticipate a massive returning character. But desperately theorising about whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could turn up in Spider-Man: No Way Home is SO last week.

Now, it’s all about Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, aka the soft-spoken crime boss portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio in Netflix’s Daredevil series opposite Charlie Cox’s masked hero. Rumours have swirled for a while that Kingpin would be making his return in new Marvel Disney Plus series Hawkeye, and the latest episode did nothing to dispel that idea – in fact, it did quite the opposite.

You see, episode three (titled Echoes) introduced us to a significant character – Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, aka deaf martial artist Echo. In flashbacks we saw her challenging upbringing, followed by fighting success and her heartbreak when her loving (albeit criminal) dad was killed by the vigilante Ronin (actually Hawkeye/Clint going through some stuff).

Anyway, in the present day she runs the Tracksuit Mafia, a major group of antagonists facing our archers Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye. Or at least that’s how it seems – because it’s later revealed that there’s another person she answers to, referred to as “Uncle”.

UNCLE IS DEFINITELY KINGPIN #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/xe2EK3fEOd — Comfort for Marvel TV stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) December 1, 2021

“I just hope Uncle won’t find out… he wont be happy,” Fra Fee’s character Kazi notes when challenging Echo over her Ronin obsession.

Later, Clint corrects Kate when she assumes Echo/Maya runs the whole show.

“No, there’s someone above Maya. Someone you don’t wanna mess with,” he says.

Plus, remember those flashbacks? At one point, we see a large, suited man affectionately brush the little Maya’s cheek during her martial arts classes. Hmm…

Now, on the face of it, these moments are fairly scant evidence for Kingpin’s return. But in a wider context, it’s clear why these bits of dialogue have got fans so excited. You see, in the comics Echo and Kingpin have long had a connection – she was essentially his adopted daughter – so referring to him as her “uncle” fits completely. And following her father’s death, who’s to say he couldn’t have taken a similar parental role and helped to guide her?

It’s also notable that Clint is wary of whoever Maya’s boss is. As an Avenger who’s faced off with gods, robot armies and aliens it’s hard to imagine what might give him pause – unless it’s someone as significant and powerful as Wilson Fisk. Notably, “Uncle” escaped Ronin’s wave of killings unlike many other crime lords, which suggests he has some real protection and connections.

But crucially, this mysterious boss now HAS to be someone interesting, right? Built-up off-screen with these little hints, Hawkeye seems to be heading towards a big reveal with “Uncle” – if it was just a new character, why not show him during the flashbacks?

THE BIG FISK REVEAL THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE SO INSANE… KINGPIN IS COMING BACK YOU GUYS pic.twitter.com/Ppaj29CXLQ — 🏹 (@haileesbishop) December 1, 2021

No, there’s a reason Marvel is letting us know this figure exists but not showing him fully. And with rumours also around that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will return for Spider-Man: No Way Home this month, it feels like the time is ripe for Kingpin’s return (possibly to coincide – there’s a Hawkeye episode out the week the new film comes out).

December 15th Daredevil fans are EATING



Kingpin as a major character in episode 5 of Hawkeye



Matt Murdock in Spider-Man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/HF2jMrFxA0 — Craig (@__CS11) November 24, 2021

And if Kingpin doesn’t make a return in a Hawkeye episode? Well, we’ll eat humble pie, and our hats. But somehow, I have no doubt we’ll have room for Christmas dinner by the end of the series… if you catch my drift.

Hawkeye releases new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out our Movies and Sci-Fi pages for more news and features, or our TV Guide for more to watch. And, of course, join us again next week for another episode of Hawkeye!