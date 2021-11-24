Who is Marvel’s Swordsman? Hawkeye introduces Jack Duquesne

We have a whole new host of characters being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios series Hawkeye has arrived on Disney Plus and offers a whole new chapter in the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

The new episodes also introduce a new Hawkeye in the form of gifted archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

However, there is also a slate of other new characters joining the MCU lineup.

One of those, in particular, is the character Jack Duquesne who has his own exciting history in Marvel Comics.

So, for more information on his character aka The Swordsman, read more below.

If you want to know more about Hawkeye’s episode count, the cast, and also who the character of Echo is, then read out pieces on those.

We also have a full explainer on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

So, without further ado, here is what you need to know about Marvel’s Swordsman.

Who is The Swordsman in Marvel Comics?

In Marvel Comics, The Swordsman is the alias of – you guessed it – a master swordsman, one who is named Jacques Duquesne.

The character was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Don Heck and was introduced in The Avengers comics in 1965.

Introduced as a supervillain, Duquesne had grown up as a privileged individual living in a fictional Southeast Asian country in which he later joined a communist rebellion.

When he was older, the swashbuckling Duquesne took a young Clint Barton under his wing and trained him in armed combat, alongside archer Trick Shot.

However, when Clint tried to turn Duquesne over to the law for theft, the Swordsman badly beat Barton until Trick Shot saved him.

As Barton’s former mentor, Duquesne later turned up to join the Avengers alongside Barton to take advantage of the popularity of being a superhero.

While initially being rejected due to his criminal behaviour, he later joined but as a double agent for The Mandarin.

The Swordsman subsequently served as both an ally and foe of the Avengers and Hawkeye in the years to come.

Who is The Swordsman in Hawkeye?

Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

The Marvel Studios series Hawkeye introduces the character of Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) in episode one, Never Meet Your Heroes.

Duquesne is the wealthy fiancé of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), the mother of series co-protagonist Kate Bishop.

The episode also introduces Duquesne’s wealthy uncle Armand Duquesne III (Simon Callow) and they attend an auction together that features some expensive and rare swords in an obvious reference to the character’s comic alter-ego.

Kate later finds Armand has been murdered following the auction, which saw her take the Ronin costume and weapon that were being bid for.

It is unknown how much of a role Duquesne will play in the series and if he will be an antagonist, which Kate certainly seems to think he is.

Was Jacques involved in the death of his uncle Armand?

Advertisement

Hawkeye releases new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.