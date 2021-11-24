Disney Plus has launched the first two episodes of the long-awaited Hawkeye TV show, which sees Jeremy Renner once again wield the quiver of Hawkeye, AKA Clint Barton, opposite Hailee Steinfield, who stars as his apprentice Kate Bishop.

Based on the much-loved Matt Fraction comic book run, the series picks up where Hawkeye left off after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Barton lose his family in the Snap and take on a new identity as killer vigilante Ronin, before eventually helping to bring everyone back but having to sacrifice Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Talking about how the TV series Hawkeye centres around Barton’s personal story, the show’s executive producer Trinh Tran recently told Den of Geek: “Every time we start developing a project, we are always talking about how we set it apart from everything else that we’ve done.

“With Falcon and Winter Soldier, with WandaVision and Loki, they’re all different,” she added. “In terms of Hawkeye, how can we set that apart from everything else? One way was that we didn’t want to do another world-ending catastrophe where the heroes are saving their universe. It made sense for Clint’s story to be more personal.”

The TV series, which sees Barton and Bishop cross paths and work together to confront enemies from Ronin’s past in the lead-up to Christmas in New York City, will run until Christmas with new episodes released weekly every Wednesday.

But how many episodes of Hawkeye will there be and when will the season finale kick off on Disney Plus? Read on for everything you need to know.

How many episodes of Hawkeye are there?

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye will consist of six episodes.

The announcement that Hawkeye would start with a two-episode premiere initially left fans wondering if this meant it would share the same length as WandaVision (nine episodes), which also premiered with a double-bill.

However, a recent television spot for the much-anticipated series quickly debunked these rumours, describing Hawkeye as a “six-part holiday event”, with each episode likely to be in the region of 40-50 minutes.

Disney

Teasing what will unfold throughout the six-part series, Renner recently told GamesRadar: “I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer.

“But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television.

“After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”

When will Hawkeye’s season finale be released?

Following its double-sized premiere, the remaining four episodes of Hawkeye will be released weekly on Disney Plus, running until Christmas.

This points to a series finale date of Wednesday 22nd December, but this could easily change if we get treated to a double-bill finale.

With details of the season finale yet to be confirmed, viewers will have to wait to find out more. But fear not, for we’ll keep this page updated with the latest information.

Hawkeye premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday 24th November 2021. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.