Hawkeye fans predict Kingpin will appear in episode 5

Hawkeye fans have predicted that Marvel antagonist Kingpin will appear in the fifth episode of the ongoing Disney Plus series – following repeated hints about the character.

The internet has been rife with rumours about the Daredevil villain’s involvement for several weeks now, and although he once again failed to appear in episode four (which premiered on Disney Plus today, Wednesday 8th December), there were yet more clues to suggest he could be about to enter the fray – including a reference to “Maya’s boss”.

And so after the episode, we asked RadioTimes.com readers whether they thought Kingpin would make an appearance in the next instalment.

Of those who responded, roughly 63% reckoned that he will feature in the next episode – the penultimate chapter of the season – so it will certainly be interesting to see if that prediction proves to be accurate.

There's still no sign of Kingpin in this week's #Hawkeye – but do you think he'll appear in the next episode? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) December 8, 2021

Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, is a crime boss who was portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio in Netflix’s Daredevil – and if he were to appear, it would mark his first appearance in the MCU outside of the Netflix shows.

Many of the rumours about his return stem from a connection to Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, aka deaf martial artist Echo, who was introduced in the third episode of the series.

In the comics, Echo and Kingpin have long had a connection – she was essentially his adopted daughter – and so coupled with several intriguing quotes, including one referring to “Uncle” – an appearance does seem relatively likely.

Meanwhile, during a flashback, we saw a large, suited man affectionately brush younger Maya’s cheek during her martial arts classes – with many fans believing this to be D’Onofrio reprising his role.

The next episode arrives on Wednesday 15th December, so there’s a week to wait to see if the prediction proves to be accurate…

