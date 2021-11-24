Is Yelena Belova in Hawkeye? Black Widow character’s future explained

It’s time for a new archer to take the Marvel spotlight.

Disney Plus series Hawkeye has finally premiered with a double bill episode.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has found his past come back to haunt him as he joins forces with super-fan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take on a dangerous new threat.

While the pair navigate their new partnership amid the festive season, fans may be questioning if Black Widow character Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will show up.

The character featured in the post-credits scene of Black Widow and pointed towards a major clash between Yelena and Barton in the future.

So, without further ado, here is what we know about Yelena’s future in the MCU.

Is Yelena Belova in Hawkeye?

Yes, Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Black Widow/Yelena Belova in later episodes of Hawkeye.

As fans are aware, Yelena has a score to settle with Clint Barton as she will want payback for his perceived role in the death of her adopted sister, Natasha Romanoff.

Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas has teased Yelena’s role in the series.

“I can’t speak to that,” he told GamesRadar. “But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame.

“We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know.

“Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out.”

So, that means it’s not.

It is unknown if we will see more from Yelena’s employer, Contessa Valentina “Val” Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in the show.

Either way, it is clear the mysterious character is keen to sow discord between Clint and Yelena.

Perhaps Kate Bishop will be the one to bring the pair together? Steinfeld teased filming with Pugh in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

She said: “I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying – I don’t know what that says about my laugh – and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ And I’m literally face down on the ground, just hysterically laughing.

“Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

Hawkeye releases new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

