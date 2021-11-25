Well, we have a new favourite Marvel show.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios series Hawkeye has debuted on Disney Plus and has reunited us with Avengers founding member Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

In case that wasn’t enough, we also have a whole new heroine to follow in the form of expert archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Suspicious of her new step-father Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), Kate finds herself investigating further and being thrust into a murder mystery.

Yet, reuniting with her personal hero Hawkeye could see an all-new superhero duo formed.

Also appearing in the new series is Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother Eleanor Bishop, Fra Free as Tracksuit mafia mercenary Kazi, Brian d’Arcy James as Kate’s father Derek Bishop, Simon Callow as Armand Duquesne III, and Linda Cardellini as Clint’s wife, Laura Barton.

So, if you have been salivating for more, here is when you can expect the next episode of Hawkeye.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Hawkeye episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Hawkeye episode 3 is released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at 8am GMT.

The episode will be released as a single instalment after the opening two episodes were released as a double bill.

The entire limited series is a six-episode event and will continue for three more episodes following this one.

The episode is expected to run for 40-50 minutes.

Hawkeye episode 2 ending explained

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The second episode of Hawkeye, titled Hide and Seek, ended on a cliffhanger for Clint and Kate.

After being deliberately caught by the Tracksuit mafia, Clint found himself bound and interrogated by the likes of Ivan (Aleks Paunovic) and Tomas (Piotr Adamczyk) for answers on where Ronin is.

However, this was interrupted as Kate fell through the glass ceiling into the room and became another hostage – complicating Clint’s plans.

With both of the heroes caught, the leader of the Tracksuit mafia was informed.

Their leader is the new character Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who has a bright future in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Black Widow character Yelena Belova in later episodes.

Hawkeye releases new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out our Movies and Sci-Fi pages for more news and features, or our TV Guide for more to watch.