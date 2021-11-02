New on Disney Plus UK November 2021 – every new film and show released this month

November is a big month for Disney Plus – with the streamer set to celebrate two years since it first launched in the US.

Disney Plus Day falls on 12th November, and that day sees an array of films and TV series released on the service, including Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the streaming debuts of Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.

There’s lots more coming throughout the month as well: the fourth MCU TV show arrives in the shape of Hawkeye, while Peter Jackson’s hotly-anticipated Beatles documentary arrives across three consecutive days at the end of the month.

There’s also “unconventional talk show” The Chloe Show, new topical anthology series The Premise, and much, much more.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this November.

Wednesday 3rd November

The Premise Episodes 1-2 Anthology series created by B.J. Novak, in which each episode tells a single character driven story about a current world issue

Ready For Preschool Season 1 Disney Junior series featuring music videos with Disney characters, that helps prepare children for preschool

Underworld, inc Season 1 Docuseries providing an inside look into various illegal activities and black markets around the world

Lion Ranger Season 1 National Georgarphic documentary presented by Kevin Richardson, providing a detailed look at the lion

Africa’s Deadliest Season 4 Documentary giving an insight into the wildlife of Africa and how they have evolved over time

Riding Britain’s Railway Season 1 National Geographic documentary series providing an insight into Britain’s railroads and engineering evolution

Family Guy Season 20 Episode 1 Seth McFarlane’s long-running animated sitcom returns for its latest season

Mayans MC Seasons 1 and 2 Sons of Anarchy spin-off series that focuses on former convict Ezekiel Reyes as he founds himself getting drawn deeper into a world of crime

The Simpsons Season 32 The previous series of the long-running animated sitcom, which originally aired in late 2020 and early 2021

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 9

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 6

Vampirina Season 3 Episodes 21-26

Big City Greens Season 2 Episodes 45-60

Y: The Last Man Episode 9

Reservation Dogs Episode 5

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 3

The Great North Season 1 Episode 7

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 13

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 15

American Dad Season 17 Episode 18

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 12

Friday 5th November

Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris A vitual viewing of the famous firework display at Disney’s Paris theme park

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist National Geographic documentary detailing NASA intern Thad Roberts’ audacious theft of moon rocks in 2002

Special: Hysterical Comedy special led by a variety of populat female comics, including Amy Schumer, Iliza Shlesinger, Sherri Shepherd, Ali Wong

Corky Romano (2001) Comedy gangster film in which a young man infiltrates the FBI to destroy evidence against his father

Deja Vu (2006) Tony Scott sci0fi actioner about a man who teams up with the FBI to investigate a ferry explosion – and also tries to save a woman he once knew using technology that allows him to look into the past

Face/Off (1997) John Woo’s cult action film about an FBI agent and his arch-enemy, who end up swapping faces using new technology

The Insider (1999) Michael Mann’s Oscar-nominated drama about Jeffery Wigand, the former head of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, who aims to expose the industry’s dirty secrets

Home Alone 4 (2002) Fourth entry in the Christmas comedy series, in which Kevin McCallister sets out on a new adventure to save a royal heir

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) Fifth entry in the series, focusing on new characters Finn and Alexis, who become paranoid when a friend tells them that their house is haunted

Robots (2005) Animated family film about a genius inventor who wants to meet his inspiration, Bigweld

Wednesday 10th November

Doc McStuffins Shorts Season 1 Animated children’s series aboyt a girl who can fix toys with help from her toy friends

Drugged Season 2 Documentary series that explores the devastating effects drug use has had on the mind and the body

South American Weirdest Animals Season 1 National Georgaphic documentary that looks at the behavioural patterns of unusual creatures who reside in South America

Dead End Express Season 1 National Geographic documentary that profiles a variety of American adventurers who live their lives on the edge

The Resident Season 4 Medical drama that follows a group of young practising doctors as they learn the ropes with the help of a seasoned senior resident

The Glades Seasons 1-4 Crime series that centres on homicide detective Jim Longworth after relocates from Chicago to the small, sleepy town of Palm Glade, Florida

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 10 – Finale

Chicken Squad Season 1 Episodes 1-13 – Launch

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 7

The Premise Episode 3

The Great North Season 1 Episode 8

Y: The Last Man Episode 10 – Finale

Reservation Dogs Episode 6

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 4

Family Guy Season 20 Episode 2

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 14

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 16

American Dad Season 17 Episode 19

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 13

Friday 12th November

Home Sweet Home Alone Reboot of the Home Alone franchise, starring Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Aisling Bea

Olaf Presents Series of shorts in which he titular snowman reenacts the events from a series of popular Disney Films including The Lion King and Moana

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) MCU film that introduces audiences to Martial-arts master Shang-Chi as he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Jungle Cruise (2021) Adventure film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as explorers searching for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal

Ciao Alberto Short film spin-off from Luca, which follows fun-loving sea monster Alberto as he attempts to prove himself to his stoic mentor, Massimo

Entrelazados Season 1 Comedy drama series for children, focusing on Allegra – who finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 The beloved actor returns for another series to explore the science and history behind seemingly everyday things

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett Special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett – ahead of his own Disney Plus series which launches in December

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special Special that promises to offer fans an “exciting look towards the future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Disney+ Day Simpsons Short A new short from Springfield specially created for Disney Plus Day

Dopesick Season 1 Episodes 1-2 Drama series the explores how one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history

Wednesday 17th November

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1 Episodes 1-7 Disney Junior animated series telling various stories featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals

Gabby Duran Season 2 Episodes 1-12 The return of the sci-fi comedy series based on the novel Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, about a young woman who is tasked with babysitting an unruly group of extraterrestrial children

Vinnie Jones: Russia’s Toughest Season 1 The footballer-turned-actor goes head to head with men whose tough-as-nails reputations allow them to handle some of Russia’s toughest jobs

Stranger Than Nature Season 2 Documentary series telling stories of unexplained phenomenons in nature

No Man Left Behind Season 1 National Georgaphic documentray series telling stories of American military encounters using archival footage, reenactments and testimony from those who were involved

Legion Seasons 1-3 Noah Hawley’s series following the Marvel Comics character David Haller / Legion, a “mutant” who is diagnosed with schizophrenia

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 8

Gigantosaurus Episodes 47-52

Disney Magic Bake-off Season 1 Episodes 9-11

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals Season 1 Episodes 9-12

Dopesick Season 1 Episode 3

The Premise Episode 4

Reservation Dogs Episode 7

The Great North Season 1 Episode 9

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 5

Family Guy Season 20 Episode 3

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 15

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 17

American Dad Season 17 Episode 20

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 14

Friday 19th November

Shook Special Special episode of the Disney Channel series about a 15-year-old dance prodigy.

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives Legendary producer and host Don Hahn tours rarely seen areas of the department’s vast collections along with beloved Disney locations

Jaguar Beach Battle National Geographic documentary that sees host Filipe DeAndrade travels to a beach in Costa Rica to witness jaguars hunt sea turtles

Little Giant Nature documentary series that focuses on some of the world’s tiniest looking animals which possess surprising strength

Water and Power: A California Heist Documentary film that explores how small farmers and everyday citizens in California are facing a new, debilitating water crisis

Ocean’s Breath Documentary film focusing on the importance of coral reefs to out ecosystem

Patagonia Wings National Geographic documentary that sees writer Sylvain Tesson accompany the French High Moutain Military Group in their Patagonia expedition

The Next Mega Tsunami Documentary that aims to answer where in the world the next big tsunami will strike

Port Security Hamburg Documentary following customs officers in the German port, who have to monitor 10,000 shipments and 135 million tons of cargo a day for illegal activity.

1917: One Year, Two Revolutions History documentary focusing on the nine months of unrest and revolt in Russia between February and October 1917

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark Marine biologist Kori Garza sets out to find a giant tiger shark named Kamakai and uncovers the mystery that brought her to the French Polynesian waters

Hippo vs Croc Documentary film exploring how two of Africa’s deadliest gladiators, hippopotamuses and crocodiles, manage to survive in the same habitat

Hawaii: Sharks of the Fire Goddess Documentary that explores the various species of sharks and rays that live in the relics of once active volcanoes off the coast of Hawaii

Clan of the Meerkats National Geographic documentary that looks into the close-knit lives of a meerkat family living in the hostile Namib Desert in Africa

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) Latest entry in the Terminator franchise, and the first to feature both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger for 23 years

The Family Stone (2005) Festive comedy about an uptight businesswoman who accompanies her boyfriend to his quirky and outgoing family’s yearly Christmas bash

Flightplan (2005) Psyhcoligical thriller about an aviation engineer who realises her six year-old daughter is missing on a flight back to New York

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) Ridley Scott’s historical epic about twelfth century blacksmith Balian who travels to Jerusalem to save the city from its religious wars

Love in the Forecast (2020) Romcom following an aspiring meteorologist who ecomes friends with her neighbour

Wednesday 24th November

Hawkeye Episodes 1-2 The first two episodes of the latest MCU TV show – which sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Clint Barton, who joins forces with young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past

Becoming Cousteau National Geographic documentary offering an inside look into the life of the titular adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author and conservationist

Positive Energy Season 1 Docuseries following scientists working on new ways of generating energy

Predator Bloodlines Season 1 National Geographic documentary series that portrays the life and survival skills of predatory animals in the wilderness

The Choe Show “Unconventional Talkshow” that sees world-renowned artist David Choe turn his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a radical empathy for others

My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5 ABC sitcom following Michael Kyle – who longs for a traditional life but has anything but

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 9

PJ Masks Season 5 Episodes 1-9

Dopesick Season 1 Episode 4

The Premise Episode 5 – Finale

Reservation Dogs Episode 8 – Finale

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 6

The Great North Season 1 Episode 10

Family Guy Season 20 Epispde4

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 16

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 18

American Dad Season 7 Episode 21

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 15

Thursday 25th November

The Beatles: Get Back Episode 1 Peter Jackson documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the Fab Four’s intimate recording sessions in January 1969 – not long before they split

Friday 26th November

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa Special that originally aired in 2008, which sees the The Muppets in attempt to deliver three letters to Santa Claus

Buried Secrets of Cordoba Documenbtary that sees explorer Fabio Amador joins archaeologists as they use advanced technology to unearth the titular city’s buried mysteries

2000’s Greatest Tragedies National Geographic documentary that explores the various tragedies of the 2000s, from 9/11 to Hurricane Katrina, this documentary covers a decade of tragedies, featuring the stories of survivors and experts.

Worst Weather Ever? Documentary that sees scientists explore what impact climate change has on our world.

Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo Documentary exploring the bloody relationship between lions and buffalos

Heroes of the Mediterranean Marine Biologist and National Geographic Explorer Manu San Felix investigates how humans have caused so much damage to the Spanish Mediterranean

The Kangaroo King The parched central deserts in the heartland of Australia set the scene for a story of endurance against the odds and what it takes to survive.

Black Swan (2010) Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-nominated thriller about Nina, a ballerina who slips into madness after she gets the chance to play the White Swan, Princess Odette.

The Rock (1996) Action thriller about a mild-mannered FBI biochemist and an ex-British spy who are called in to tackle the terrorist threat posed by a disaffected war hero

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) Disaster thriller that follows man as he undertakes a dangerous trek to New York City to save his son in the midst of a sudden worldwide storm that threatens a new ice age

Garden State (2004) Comedy drama about troubled man who goes on a joureny of self-dsocovery when he returns home after a decade to attend the funeral of his mother

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) John Carpenter’s homage to Hong Kong action movies, following a truck driver who gets dragged into the mysterious underworld beneath Chinatown

Volcano (1997) Disaster thriller following events after a newly formed volcano erupts from under LA

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Hallmark film about a book editor who works with former rival to help a potential writer find her way

The Beatles: Get Back Episode 2

Saturday 27th November

The Beatles: Get Back Episode 3