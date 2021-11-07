When will Eternals arrive on Disney Plus?

It’s been a busy year in the MCU: not only have we had Marvel’s first three small-screen outings on Disney Plus, but we’ve also now had three brand new film releases – with a fourth on the way before the year is out in the shape of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest film to arrive in cinemas is Eternals, an epic helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao which introduces fans to the titular superhero team – a race of super-powered aliens who made their comic book debut in 1976.

Unlike previous Marvel film Black Widow, the new movie has debuted exclusively in cinemas – and won’t be available on Disney Plus until at least 45 days after release.

Read on for everything we know about when Eternals will be available on Disney Plus.

Eternals release date on Disney Plus rumours

It’s not yet been confirmed exactly when the film will make its way to Disney Plus, but the earliest possible date is 45 days after the cinematic release – which would fall on Monday, 20th December.

Depending on how the film fares at the box office, however, Disney could decide to keep the film as a cinema exclusive for a little longer – so there’s a good chance the actual release date will be slightly later.

The gap between the cinema release of most recent MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and its addition to Disney Plus was roughly two months, so a similar timescale seems likely for Eternals.

It could be that Disney decides it makes sense to have the film on the streaming service just in time for Christmas – but it’s worth noting that upcoming MCU series Hawkeye draws to a close on 22nd December, so that could be considered a clash.

We’ll update this page as soon as we hear any more specific details.

Marvel’s Eternals was released in cinemas on 5th November 2021. You can watch most of the MCU movies now on Disney+ – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

