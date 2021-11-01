When is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released on Disney Plus? 

Having already been treated to four Marvel series this year and the release of Black Widow on Disney Plus, Marvel fans have had a great deal of content to enjoy at home.

However, there is set to be even more to consume in the form of the most recent entry to the MCU: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film, which follows the eponymous martial arts master played by Simu Liu, tells the origin story of the hero and his difficult relationship with his immortal crime boss father, Wenwu (Tony Leung).

Joined by his best friend Katy (Awkwafina), Shang-Chi ends up locked in a battle to save a mythical city from destruction as Wenwu plots his next move.

Full of suspense, family revelations, and some epic martial arts combat scenes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marked a welcome theatrical-only return to cinemas for Marvel fans in September.

If you have already seen the film then do be sure to check out our explainers for the surprise ending and the momentous post-credits scene.

Now the film will soon be available to watch at home too. Read on to find out when.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release date on Disney Plus

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released on Disney Plus on 12th November 2021.

Unlike the previous release for Black Widow – which was released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access for an additional fee to subscribers – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be free to watch for all Disney Plus subscribers on the same day.

Black Widow, which required an additional fee upon its initial release, is now available on Disney Plus for all subscribers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast

Simu Liu stars in the role of martial arts hero Shang-Chi, while Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina is his long-term best friend, Katy Chen.

Meanwhile, Meng’er Zhang stars in the role of Shang-Chi’s younger sister Xialing and Fala Chen plays Shang-Chi’s mother Ying-Li.

Creed II actor Florian Munteanu takes on the part of assassin Razor Fist, while Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong reprises his role as sorcerer Wong.

Finally, Tomorrow Never Dies and Crazy Rich Asians legend Michelle Yeoh plays the part of Ying-Nan and In The Mood For Love actor Tony Leung plays Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s antagonistic father and the leader of the Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available on Disney Plus from 12th November 2021. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.