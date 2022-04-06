From The Mandalorian to Loki — the platform offers a huge range of content to stream. Plus older favourites like Modern Family, The Walking Dead and How I Met Your Mother. The best Disney Plus shows are diverse and cover a wide variety of themes and genres.

Since launching in the US in 2019, and coming to the UK in March 2020, Disney+ has attracted huge audiences and offered some amazing entertainment. Now, there are great ways for you to sign up and stream content for less.

There used to be a Disney+ free trial on offer for new subscribers in the UK, from Disney itself, but that sadly ended after a couple of months in mid-2020. Don't fret though, there are still some great bundles and offers to snap up. There's even still a method to get six months for free if you're looking to get a new smartphone or SIM. Read on for the latest deals and info on how to bag a Disney Plus subscription for your streaming device or smart TV.

Sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Best Disney+ offers, discounts and deals for April 2022 in the UK

Six months free Disney+ with an O2 SIM

o2/Disney

What's the deal: If you're upgrading an O2 SIM, or switching to O2 from another network, then you can bag up to six months of Disney+ for free as part of your new deal.

Depending on the plan you choose and how much it costs per month, you can select additional 'Plus' benefits from O2. A Disney+ subscription is one of those available at the moment.

For example, if you commit to a 24-month plan, paying £15 per month for 15GB of data per month, then you'll be able to claim three months of Disney+ for free.

Or, if you go for a heftier 150GB plan, costing £22 per month for 24 months, then you'll be able to bag six months of Disney+ with your new SIM.

Why we chose it: Simply, if you're on the lookout for a phone anyway, or you're an O2 customer renewing, then this is an easy way to bag yourself some free Disney+ into the bargain. We recommend weighing up how much data you'll actually use to make sure you're still getting the best value.

Shop SIM only plans on O2

Rivals Vodafone offer similar streaming bundles with some of their devices and plans, but these feature Spotify, YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video, rather than Disney+.

Shop SIM only plans on Vodafone

Save 15% with a Disney+ annual pass

Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Disney+)

What's the deal: Simply grabbing the Disney+ annual pass sees subscribers make a significant saving. If you pay the standard £7.99 a month that adds up to £95.88 for the year but purchasing the annual subscription costs just £79.90. That's a 15% saving.

Why we chose it: If you know you're likely to stick with your subscription for at least a year, this is definitely the option for you!

Disney+ annual pass | £95.88 £79.90 (save £15.98 or 15%)

Get six months Disney+ for free with a Samsung Galaxy phone

What's the deal: If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Series phone, or a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE direct from Samsung, you can bag a six month Disney+ subscription into the deal.

Why we chose it: While it's worth bearing in mind that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available — and a slightly better phone — we liked the S21 FE too and the Disney offer with the FE is available through to June, whereas the others are only on offer until late April 2022.

If you want to get the lowdown on the most powerful of Samsung's new phones (which also comes with Disney+ when bought direct,) then check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

Save £2 on Disney+ each month with O2 Priority

Oscar Isaac plays Moon Knight (Disney+)

What's the deal: We already mentioned one Disney+ deal from O2, but this one helps out those of you who are existing O2 customers, looking to add Disney+ to your plan. You can do so and get £2 off per month.

Why we chose it: If you're an existing O2 customer, this is a great way to save on a Disney+ subscription. While £2 isn't a huge saving, the subscription isn't expensive in the first place, so it's a saving worth making!

Disney+ for existing O2 customers | £7.99 per month £5.99 per month (save £2 or 25%)

Buy a Disney+ gift card

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

What's the deal: Looking for the perfect gift for a Disney-obsessed pal? Or for the big Star Wars fan in your life? The same savings on the annual subscription can be made on a Disney+ gift card, making it easy to gift the platform's amazing range of entertainment.

Why we chose it: Potentially this is a really thoughtful gift and one that's easy to match up with the interests of a close friend or relative. Plus, you're likely to see some of that great content yourself!

Disney+ gift card | £95.88 £79.90 (save £15.98 or 15%)

Tesco Clubcard offer

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight (Disney+) Disney

What's the deal: Tesco Clubcard holders can use £6 in Clubcard vouchers to purchase three months of Disney+. That's just £2 per month which is a fantastic introductory rate.

Why we chose it: This is a fantastically low price for three months of Disney+ and will no doubt be popular with Tesco Clubcard users.

Santander cash-back offers on Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) Disney

What's the deal: If you bank with Santander in the UK you'll be able to access their selection of retail offers. One of these includes 15% cashback on Disney+ subscriptions. The offer finishes 22nd April 2022 though, so you'll have to move fast.

Why we chose it: The deal only saves £7.99, but that's a whole month of content! Plus this deal is just handy if you do have access to Santander's retail deals. Otherwise, it's probably best to opt for one of the other options.

Disney+ bundles

Bad news. Unfortunately, when it comes to Disney+ bundles, the UK market is poorly served.

US customers can pay $13.99 a month for an expanded subscription which also includes ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads $13.99 or without $19.99).

This simply isn't available in the UK right now, but we wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of similar bundle land soon. We'll update this page with the latest offerings when it does.

For more on streaming take a look at our best streaming devices round-up or head over to our review of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max.