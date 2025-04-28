Season 2 sees the wives wrestle with the idea of letting Whitney Leavitt back into the fold after the drama of season 1, and it might be more difficult than anticipated as Jessi can be heard saying in the trailer: "I don't feel like inviting the devil back in". Yikes!

So, when is MomTok back and will they survive this?! Read on for everything you need to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Disney/Fred Hayes

Disney+ has confirmed that season 2 will be released on Thursday 15th May. Excitingly, there will be 10 episodes in this season.

Who will star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2?

The moms are back and stronger than ever, and there is also a newbie among the ladies set to ruffle some feathers.

Below are the confirmed MomTokers making an appearance in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2:

Taylor Frankie Paul

Demi Engemann

Jen Affleck

Jessi Ngatikaura

Layla Taylor

Mayci Neeley

Mikayla Matthews

Whitney Leavitt

Miranda McWhorter

What could happen in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2?

Jessi, Jenn, Mayci, Taylor, Mikayla, Layla and Demi. Disney/Fred Hayes

Plenty has gone down since the first season debuted on Disney+, and if, like many of us, you followed all the drama along on TikTok, you might have a good idea of what's to come.

It is likely drama from the previous season will continue to bubble over into season 2, along with a surprise return that threatens to expose secrets, as per the synopsis.

It reads: "When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode.

"In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?"

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 trailer

Disney+ recently unveiled the trailer for season 2, teasing more TikToks, drama and adjusting to new lives for the moms as they skyrocketed to fame after the release of season 1.

You can watch the full trailer below.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 is available to watch on Disney+ now. Season 2 is coming on Thursday 15th May. Sign up to Disney+ now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

